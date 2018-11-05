Buy the new design and make a hearty charitable donation

We love Emma Bridgewater pottery. And we love her signature designs even more when they support a worthwhile cause, such as that of The Royal British Legion.

With every mug sold, Emma Bridgewater will donate £5 to The Royal British Legion. There’s something uplifting about buying something you love and use every day, that gives back a little.

The new Poppy 1/2 pint mug features a hand-painted design emulating the iconic remembrance poppy.

Limited Edition British Legion Poppy design

‘A personal favourite, the Poppy design is inspired by an archive pattern,’ explains Emma Bridgewater. ‘From the sale of each mug, we will make a contribution to help with the Legion’s vital work caring for injured servicemen and women. We are so pleased and proud to have this opportunity to show our deep appreciation for our armed services.’

Money raised will help the charity continue its work with supporting the Armed Forces community. Which is made all the more poignant this year, as 2018 marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

‘We’re delighted with the special edition Emma Bridgewater Poppy mug,’ says Ben France, Head of corporate partnerships at The Royal British Legion. ‘The funds raised will ensure we can continue our vital work, providing life-long support to the Armed Forces community.

‘This year, we mark the centenary of the First World War. We are leading a national movement to say thank you to the entire generation who lived through the war,’ explains Ben.

The new Poppy design would sit perfectly at home with the existing ‘Flower’ range. Or would mix in with the Black Toast range to create a modern contrast.

Emma Bridgewater’s distinctive pottery is all lovingly decorated by hand in Stoke-On-Trent.