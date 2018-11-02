Make your own decorations and gifts with new Aldi Christmas craft range

Craft fans are in for a treat this weekend at the discount supermarket

This weekend the Aldi Specialbuys aisles will be stocked full of fabulous Christmas crafts. Whether you’re looking to make your own Christmas wreath or personalise baubles, the Aldi Christmas craft range has it all.

The range features a number of Kirstie Allsopp’s craft kits. To add a personal touch to dressing homes her range offers a selection of Make your Own Wreath kits, including foliage and pom pom designs. For creating homemade gifts there’s a Soap Making Kit and a Premium Lip Balm Kit.

Additionally there’s a range of charity craft kits, to create stand-out decorations with a personal touch – all for a good cause. The charity kits include Paint Your Own Bauble kits and Christmas Cross Stitch Kits.

The Christmas craft range is available to pre-order online now, in stores from this Sunday 4th November.

Aldi Christmas craft range

Kirstie Allsopp make your own wreath kits

Nothing makes for a more joyful festive welcome than a beautiful Christmas wreath. Make your own door wreath with this simple DIY kit.

Complete with rattan base, realistic faux foliage and step-by-step instructions this kit makes wreath making a doddle.

Pre-order now: Kirstie Allsop Make Your Own Foliage Wreath, £7.99, Aldi

Kirstie Allsopp make your own gift sets

Making your own gifts is an all round winner! It keeps costs low and gives all your presents a personal touch.

It’s never been easier thanks to these Kirstie Allsopp Premium Crafting Kits. The sets include everything you need to make jasmine bath bombs, moisturising lip balms or natural soaps for thoughtful handmade gift.

Pre-order now: Kirstie Allsopp Soap Making Kit, £6.99, Aldi

Aldi Paint your own bauble kit

Give your tress a personal touch this year with personally hand-painted baubles. Simply use the paints to decorate the ceramic baubles and add the string to dress the tree.

Buy now: Perfect Christmas Ceramic Bauble Kit, £1.99, Aldi

Aldi cross stitch kit

Aldi’s own range of Mini Crochet Decorations, Cross-Stitch Kits, Paint Your Own & Fill Your Own Bauble Kits are all for a good cause. To spread further Christmas cheer, 100 per cent of profits from charitable kits donate to a worthy cause. This initiative will see a donation of £45,000 go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Pre-order now: Miss Cross Stitch Quad Angel, £2.99, Aldi

If you fancy getting crafty this weekend, Aldi is the place to head.