Dick and Angel Strawbridge have revealed that Escape to the Chateau series 8 will be returning to Channel 4 this weekend on the 24th October at 8pm.

The couple took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news. ‘We are so, so excited for this announcement… The Strawbridge’s are making their long-awaited return to @Channel4 on Sunday, 24th October at 8pm. for a brand new 8 part series of Escape to The Chateau!’

In the caption, the Strawbridge’s revealed that we can expect family adventures and even more incredible renovation projects and big reveals tackled by Dick’s ingenuity and Angel’s artistic vision.

What can we expect in Escape to the Chateau series 8?

The new series will also include a magical Christmas special bursting with Angel’s unique Christmas ideas to get us all in the festive spirit.

In each series, the couple chooses to tackle part of the Chateau. In this series they will be taking on the exterior of the property. The roof and outside walls will be the biggest project they have taken on to date.

However, if you’re after some bedroom ideas the Strawbridge Suite will also be getting a makeover. Plus we can expect Grandma and Papi Steve’s Coach House to get its finishing touches.

Escape to the Chateau first appeared on our TV’s back in 2016, and has been a firm household favourite ever since. The TV show follows the lives of Angel and Dick Strawbridge as they bought, renovated, and restored their 45-bedroom, 19th-century chateau in the Pays de la Loire.

Each series has followed the family through a different phase in the chateau’s development process. The show has proved so popular it has spawned spin-off shows including ‘Escape to the Chateau: Make to and Mend’, where Angel and Dick helped families tackle their DIY and decorating ideas at home.

The couple have recently written a book called Living The Chateau Dream about their renovation adventures. It goes on sale on 28th October and is currently available to pre-order on Amazon.

‘It’s hard to believe we started our journey over six years ago’ say the couple. ‘The Chateau has changed and evolved, and we have loved every moment, every challenge!’.

‘We feel very humbled to have the opportunity to continue sharing our adventures. 2021 has been an interesting and unusual year. With weddings and events still on hold, we’ve been busy tackling that long ‘to do’ list and spending quality time together as a family.’

The new series will start on 24th October at 8pm on Channel 4