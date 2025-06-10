M&S has restarted online orders after it halted online purchases following a cyber attack in April.

This follows a six-week hiatus after the high street brand was forced to stop sales during the Easter weekend. Right now, a selection of M&S fashion products is available for home delivery in England, Scotland and Wales, with more items to follow, as well as delivery to Northern Ireland, in the coming weeks.

M&S is known for leading home decor trends and is responsible for producing some of the best bedding on the market, meaning this is not only good news for the brand but also the Ideal Home team, too.

(Image credit: M&S)

In an Instagram statement this morning (Tuesday 10 June), the retailer revealed more fashion, beauty, and homeware will be available in the coming weeks - so if any of the M&S SS25 collection caught your eye before the cyber attack, I suggest you keep a close eye on the website as more pieces become available.

‘We are bringing back online shopping this week,’ M&S managing director of clothing, home and beauty John Lyttle, said on the Instagram post.

‘A selection of our best-selling fashion ranges will be available for home delivery to England, Scotland and Wales.

‘More of our fashion, home and beauty products will be added every day, and we will resume deliveries to Northern Ireland and Click and Collect in the coming weeks.

‘Thank you sincerely for your support and for shopping with us.’

The return of online shopping is a great step forward for M&S which has struggled to get services up and running after the attack. The attack, which struck over Easter this year, initially affected click and collect and contactless payments, leading M&S to suspend online services.

The brand warned services would continue to be interrupted until July,estimating their profits would be affected by around £300m, as reported by the BBC .

(Image credit: M&S)

During the attack, hackers were able to access customers' personal data, which could have included names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth. M&S has since said ‘human error’ caused the attack, after the retailer was targeted by ransomware called DragonForce, most likely caused by an employee responding to a phishing email.

Ransomware is a form of malicious software that stops users from accessing their date and systems and encrypts their files, according to The National Cyber Security Centre . This data is then held at ransom in exchange for returning the data.

M&S’ online services are now safe to use, so don’t worry about checking out on any of your wishlist items. I can’t wait to pick up the 12 Piece Michigan Dinner Set (£50) in Orange for my summer dinner parties.

Is there anything on your list?