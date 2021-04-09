garden trends that make experts cringe

Instead of trying to add colour into your garden with these loud plants, Rosemary suggests opting for green leaves in different shades of green or red tints, which she says are ‘much more natural in a garden.’ Specific examples to avoid, in Rosemary’s opinion, are Heuchera Marmalade, Encore, Electra, Electric Lime or Tiramisu. As for Hebes, Hebe Magic Colours Magic Summer or Hebe Rhubarb and Custard are also a no-no.

For those without a garden but wanting to decorate a doorway, Rosemary warns against plastic ‘box’ balls – with or without lights. ‘Just choose real plants instead!’ she says. For easy garden ideas that don’t resort to faux plants, take a look at our guide. Even if you’ve got a very small space, our small garden ideas will provide endless inspiration.

Gardening expert Gena Lorainne from Fantastic Services has also pitched in on cringe-worthy trends. One thing that Gena notices a lot is when plants are planted in the wrong direction. ‘It happens too often,’ she says. ‘I see shade plants in the sun, and vice versa. I recommend doing your research when buying a new plant, even a simple read of the label is enough to guide you in the right direction.’

She goes on to say that many of us get it wrong with ivy. ‘Loads of people still grow ivy and I must say it does complement certain architectural designs – Tudor and Victorian.’

‘But I have seen gardeners growing ivy on modern and brick buildings. Within few years the ivy has the potential of getting in between the bricks and destroying the whole facade.’

What do you think of these trends?