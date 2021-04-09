Trending:

Garden trends that make experts cringe – from ivy to multi-coloured foliage

Two experts pitch in on garden trends that make them uncomfortable
Millie Hurst Millie Hurst
    • More and more of us have been putting on gardening gloves and enjoying the calming benefits of tending to an outdoor space. Naturally, as we become increasingly confident in the garden, we develop our own view of what makes a beautiful garden idea.

    But what about the things we should avoid doing? Two experts have shared some garden trends that make them cringe.

    Garden trends that make experts cringe

    Garden designer Rosemary Coldstream says her pet peeve is bright, multi-coloured foliage, such as various Hebes or Heucharas. ‘These are too difficult to incorporate as part of a design as they shout too loudly,’ Rosemary explains. ‘They want to be the attention seekers rather than as a support act to each other.’
    garden trends that make experts cringe

    Image credit: Alamy

    Instead of trying to add colour into your garden with these loud plants, Rosemary suggests opting for green leaves in different shades of green or red tints, which she says are ‘much more natural in a garden.’ Specific examples to avoid, in Rosemary’s opinion, are Heuchera Marmalade, Encore, Electra, Electric Lime or Tiramisu. As for Hebes, Hebe Magic Colours Magic Summer or Hebe Rhubarb and Custard are also a no-no.

    For those without a garden but wanting to decorate a doorway, Rosemary warns against plastic ‘box’ balls – with or without lights. ‘Just choose real plants instead!’ she says. For easy garden ideas that don’t resort to faux plants, take a look at our guide. Even if you’ve got a very small space, our small garden ideas will provide endless inspiration.

    garden trends that make experts cringe

    Image credit: Alamy

    Gardening expert Gena Lorainne from Fantastic Services has also pitched in on cringe-worthy trends. One thing that Gena notices a lot is when plants are planted in the wrong direction. ‘It happens too often,’ she says. ‘I see shade plants in the sun, and vice versa. I recommend doing your research when buying a new plant, even a simple read of the label is enough to guide you in the right direction.’

    garden trends that make experts cringe

    Image credit: Alamy

    She goes on to say that many of us get it wrong with ivy. ‘Loads of people still grow ivy and I must say it does complement certain architectural designs – Tudor and Victorian.’

    ‘But I have seen gardeners growing ivy on modern and brick buildings. Within few years the ivy has the potential of getting in between the bricks and destroying the whole facade.’

    What do you think of these trends?

