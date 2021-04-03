We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve been missing the beaches and can’t wait to see the sea (!), then you’re going to love our tour of this water-front apartment.

Set on St Ives’ famous Porthmeor Beach, one of only seven of Cornwall’s beaches that hold the prestigious Blue Flag Award. Lower Saltings is a one-bedroom property with the most breath-taking, panoramic coastal views.

It’s up for sale but is also rented out for holiday lets, so whether you want to buy or just fancy a stay, we guarantee this scenery will not leave you disappointed.

Ready to take a look? Here we go…

Lower Saltings beach

Let’s start with the location. As we said, the apartment is set on Porthmeor Beach, which is popular with surfers and swimmers, and just a stone’s throw from the centre of St Ives. Number 1 Lower Saltings is set on the ground floor, and there’s an inner, protected courtyard off of which you have a parking bay – but we know it’s not the parking you want to hear about. Let’s step inside instead.

Dining area

The dining room, kitchen and living area are all part of one open-plan space, and the main feature that you can’t help but notice is that view. An arched window looks out onto the beach – imagine eating your breakfast while watching the waves roll in!

There’s a sweet window seat too, where you can sit and read – although we think we’d be hard-pressed to do anything other than look at the sea.

Kitchen

It may not be the largest kitchen you’ve ever seen, but it comes equipped with everything you need. Quartz worktops, a built-in fridge and freezer, induction hob and electric oven, plus a dishwasher and washing machine. The light blue cabinetry reflects the blue of the ocean and by keeping the wall cabinets white it makes the space feel light and bright

Living area

Across from the dining table is an L-shaped leather sofa, which doubles up as a bed – meaning when it’s rented out, the apartment can sleep four. White walls make the perfect backdrop for the small pops of blue and yellow, brought in by cushions, throws and ceramics.

The arched window is large enough that you can also see the view from the sofa – what would you watch, the TV or the surfers outside?

Bedroom

Off of the hallway is this sweet bedroom, with a built-in wardrobe, smart TV and large full-length mirror. The same blue and yellow colour palette have been continued into this room too for cohesion and we like how uncluttered the room feels. We spy a feather-light fitting and that luxurious velvet bedspread looks extra cosy.

Bathroom

The shower room is the last on our list and what is it they say about good things coming in small packages? Pale wood wall cladding, blue and white accessories and smart fittings make this room a great addition to the recently renovated apartment.

Interested in Lower Saltings? It’s up for sale with Knight Frank, with offers in excess of £930,000 – and we’d say that view is pretty priceless. You can see the listing here but be prepared to fall in love with this totally dreamy coastal pad.