Explore this stunning London family home filled with original features

It’s always a shame when a period property is stripped of its original features, so it’s nice to see a new homeowner take the time to add them back in. This is exactly what happened to this detached London house when the current homeowner completely renovated it.

Bringing back the property’s authenticity and original details was the goal and it’s been beautifully finished, with stylish decor and a real attention to detail. Set in Fulham’s pretty Munster Village, Mablethorpe Road really is a sight for sore eyes. Ready for the tour?

Mablethorpe Road exterior

Set over three floors, this house is on a pretty tree-lined street, close to an array of cafes and shops. This area is renowned for its attractive Victorian buildings, as well as being one of the wealthiest parts of London.

Kitchen

We’re going to show you the kitchen-diner first – flooded with light from a glass side and back extension, this large room has patio doors out to the south-facing garden. An island unit separates the kitchen from the dining area and features a Belfast sink, marble waterfall worktops and bespoke cabinetry.

Integrated appliances are hidden from sight and we think you’ll agree that the room has a real luxe feel to it.

Dining area

Open-plan with the kitchen, the dining area is a contemporary space that is ideal for entertaining. Aside from the oh-so-comfy dining chairs and glossy table, an oversized geometric-shaped mirror, recessed lighting and bespoke blinds ensure this spot has an opulent, airy feel to it.

We wonder if that table is laid like this all the time?

Living room

Also on the ground floor is a large reception room with shuttered windows and a chevron-style wooden floor. In fact, the homeowner had the solid parquet flooring reinstalled, ensuring it was of high quality and would age beautifully with time.

The room has a timeless decor, with white walls letting the ornate coving, wood flooring and large bay window do the talking. A spot of forest green in the sofa punctuates the room, while a single abstract artwork takes pride of place on the wall.

Bedroom

The top floor of the house is home to this gorgeous bedroom, with its busy parrot wallpaper, desk area and en-suite bathroom, complete with a walk-in shower and separate bathtub. Note how the woodwork has been painted black to complement – and frame – the striking walls.

Bathroom

Along with two other bedrooms, a contemporary shower room sits on the first floor. A double basin vanity would work well for a family, while a large gold mirror ties in with the gold taps and shower fitting.

A glass single pendant light hangs low in the room, with its black metal ends complementing the black framed window, loo seat and tiled floor.

Mablethorpe Road is up for sale with Marsh & Parsons at £1,465.00 and you can find out more about this spectacular property here.

Which is your favourite room?