This chocolate box Surrey cottage is as beautiful indoors as it is outside

We all love a chocolate box cottage, don’t we? That pretty façade, and an interior that’s bursting with character and charm, not to mention quirky nooks and crannies. When you see a cottage like this that’s been renovated to a high standard, it’s hard not to fall in love – so, be warned, this one is likely to tug at your heartstrings!

Church Farm is a two-bedroom cottage in West Molesey, Surrey, which is new to the market with Knight Frank. Whoever buys this house is going to get a whole lot of history with it, as it dates back to the 17th century and is Grade ll listed.

Although it looks as though it should be situated deep in the countryside, it’s actually less than two miles from Hampton Court, meaning you can be at the river or into central London in no time. Keen to take a little tour? Let’s show you around…

Church Farm

Image credit: Knight Frank

How pretty is this house? Greenery creeping across the red brick walls and a sweet country-style front door makes a great first impression. It’s homely, it’s sweet and best of all, there’s parking for five cars, as well as a garage.

Living room

Inside, the beamed living room has a traditional wood-burning stove, which makes the room extra cosy in the cold months, and plenty of shelving to house books and knick-knacks. We love how the long-pile rug and slouchy sofas have been teamed with an elegant chandelier, which makes this scheme a mix of styles that work beautifully together.

At the back of the room you’ll see a work station has been incorporated – let’s take a closer look…

Home-working would be a breeze in this stylish set-up, with the desk painted the same colours as the walls to keep it cohesive and almost help it blend into the background.

To the left of the image, you’ll see what was an old bread oven, which now contains a pull-out wine rack instead!

Kitchen

Cottages can be draughty, but Church Farm has underfloor heating to help keep it toasty even on the coldest days. A rustic wood island, dark cabinetry and a large range cooker give a nod to tradition, while the metro tiles and marble-look worktops bring the scheme up to date.

This room is open plan to the conservatory and also adjoins a utility room with a butler sink and more storage – so it’s unlikely you’ll run out of space.

Conservatory

Now this is the standout room for us – will you look at this gorgeous conservatory, which is used as a dining room? Full of plants, candles, and a whopping chandelier, the room was designed by garden room designers David Salisbury and looks out onto the garden.

In the summer, those doors can be opened wide, and in the winter, the large expanse of glass will bring you closer to nature without you having to feel the cold.

Bedroom

There may only be two bedrooms, but both are a great size and feature built-in wardrobes and either an en-suite bathroom or shower room. Again, there’s underfloor heating to keep it cosy.

In this scheme, we love the mix of grey tones and textures, with the gallery wall behind the bed adding interest and personality to the room.

Garden

You won’t be disappointed with the garden either – no poky outside space here! Nice and secluded, you’re not overlooked, so can enjoy your surroundings without any distractions. Plus, the garden isn’t the only outdoor feature – you’ll also find a spacious home office/gym, potting shed and bike storage.

Up for sale at £985,000 you can see more details at Knight Frank here.

Does this cottage make your heart sing? We bet you’re already envisaging eating in that glass dining room, aren’t you?