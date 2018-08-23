This quaint, quirky cottage could be yours – it's just come onto the market

This unique thatched cottage home gives a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘fairytale lifestyle’. It looks straight out of the pages of a folklore storybook. We think the intriguing cottage has a certain Hansel and Gretel vibe, only without the delicious gingerbread and other confectionery.

New on the market with Zoopla, this charming fairytale home could be yours for the (handsome) princely sum of £600,000.

Set on a half acre plot of land with a paddock, this charming Grade II-listed thatched cottage in Swindow is small but mighty. The house was built in 1850 as a summer house, by Lord Barrington of Beckett Park.

Under the glorious gabled thatched roofing resides four bedrooms, and a kitchen, bathroom, study and living room. All boasting an abundance of original features including cut timber to brick walls and diamond glazing throughout.

Outbuilding

An outbuilding provides two further living spaces, ideal for extra storage.

Kitchen

While the exterior is magical, the interior is lacking the same spark. But with a little imagination we think the potential’s huge.

The kitchen is in need of a lick of paint and one or two tweaks. Other than that it’s a good-sized room that caters for all your cooking needs. The unusual decorative leaded windows help too add interest, while filling the room with natural light.

Living room

From the outside you’d be forgiven for thinking the main house is dark inside. Additional skylights help to flood the room swith light, eradicating that problem. However, the original brick fireplaces ensures there’s the cosy cottage feel you’d expect.

Attic bedrooms

The second floor bedrooms, nestled in the sloping thatched roof, are full of character. New carpets and light wall colours are all these small bedroom space requires to open them up.

The grounds



The cottage comes with it’s own version of an enchanted forest.

A large plot of the garden needs a little love and attention from a keen gardener. With that amount of space there’s potential for an allotment or a beautifully landscaped lawn.

