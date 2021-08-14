This London mews house is a perfect example of a well-planned space

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

How would you like to live in a mews house? To be more exact, a mews house in London’s very desirable Earl’s Court? Set in a quiet spot, this pretty property is on the market and we couldn’t wait to see what you get for its £1,750,000 price tag.

Yes, it’s not cheap, and it’s compact in size, but this is London we’re talking about and Farnell Mews uses its space really well.

Farnell Mews exterior

The exterior is just as pretty as you’d expect from a mews house, it is dripping in curb appeal. Super neat red brick is the backdrop for window boxed hedging, and we’re already drawn to that inky blue front door.

Living room

The living area may not be huge, but this room feels anything but cramped, thanks to some clever small living room ideas. Smart seating around a fireplace makes a relaxing spot, while a round table against the back wall means you have a place to dine.

The things we like best about the space? Firstly, the spiral staircase, with its natural treads, which make a great space-saving addition. Secondly, the stone top to the dining table, the plush upholstered chairs, and the smart fabric chairs, all of which create a high-end look to the scheme.

We’re not sure if that’s a cupboard above the fireplace, but it looks like a neat way of hiding a TV out of sight.

Kitchen

Just because a kitchen is small doesn’t mean it can’t be big on style. The mix of rich wood and matte anthracite cabinetry create a luxe scheme and we love that you can see the grain in the wall cabinets.

Bedroom

The first floor comprises a master bedroom with an en suite, a second double bedroom and a family bathroom. Although the master has been kept fairly simple with white bedroom ideas and bedding, and a natural carpet, it’s been given interest with the wall art and patterned blinds at the window.

Terrace

Video Of The Week

Yes folks, with this mews house you get your very own roof terrace – all ready for your best bbq, dining and relaxing in the sunshine. And, as a resident of the mews, you’ll also have access to a communal garden square.

The property is currently listed with Knight Frank.

Which is your favourite room in this property?