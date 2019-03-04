A white bedroom scheme is a timeless choice for creating a calming backdrop to any style. With the right accessories and soft furnishings, a white bedroom can still be a warm and inviting space to enjoy.

This soothing shade can create a tranquil haven in a bedroom, to relax and sleep in. Pay attention to the finer details to ensure you avoid designing a stark and sterile finish.

Looking for a more elegant take on an all-white look? Subtle accents of grey will lend a softer touch to your bedroom and still be in keeping with your neutral theme. Add contrasting black to create a modern monochrome look. Add mirrored furniture and chic lamps for a clever twist on this classic style.

Texture is another great way to mix-up an all-white bedroom design. Knitted cushions, woollen throws and thick rugs add texture and depth to an all-white decor. Think Scandinavian bedroom ideas meets minimal Boho design and you will nail your new look.

Read on to discover our wondrous white bedroom ideas.

1. Add depth to white by using pattern and texture

You can keep the colour scheme neutral while still embracing pattern and textures, to add depth. A white paisley pattern on a light grey background provides just enough interest on a feature wall, while the remaining walls shine bright in white. Textured cushions and throws in muted tones, over crisps white bedding, add layers of interest.

Mirrored accessories help to reflect light and make the whites feel even brighter.

2. Keep everything white for a cohesive look

This is a classic, calming white scheme that creates the perfect bedroom sanctuary. The matching white furniture creates a neat, uniformed look. The dark wooden floor off-sets all the white.

Touches of yellow and green add a discreet hint of colour.

3. Unify walls and woodwork with tone-on-tone white

White is the ideal shade to incorporate every wall in the same shade. Whether it’s the ceiling, skirting boards, floors, beams or wood paneling this ultra clean shade is ideal to create a uniformed blank canvas.

4. Choose white-washed walls to add a rustic touch

The right shade of white can feel rustic. With so many hues of white, there’s a tone to suit all decors. White-washed wooden walls can lend a warmer, more authentic rustic feel to a bedroom scheme. Pair with classic checks to inject a further touch of timeless country chic.

5. Soften the look of exposed brick with white

Bare brick walls have a rough and rugged style that looks cool, but can overwhelm, especially a bedroom. Soften the textured feel with a coat of white paint. This pairing is particularly popular with fans of industrial-style decor.

6. Use blue accents to create a coastal vibe

Accents of blue welcomes a coastal feel in an all-white decorating scheme. From soft furnishings to seascape wall art, the blank canvas of white provides the perfect backdrop for seaside azure blue accessories.

7. Make a striking contrast with pops of colours

A splash of citrus brights can make great accent colours for a contemporary bedroom. The striking contrast accentuates the brightness of white, creating a jolly and vibrant feel ideal in a bedroom. With this look, you’re guaranteed to rise with a sunshine state of mind.

8. Add seasonal shades to give the room a refresh

A primarily white backdrop is the ideal colour to create a timeless look that can easily be updated with the latest seasonal shades. Incorporating new accessories in the latest on-trend colours is an easy way to refresh a decorating scheme without having to paint walls. Here, canary yellow and bird motifs reflect that spring is on the way.

9. Hang white wallpaper that creates a trompe l’oeil effect

Transform a bedroom with a contemporary trompe l’oeil wallpaper. Still in white, this library-themed wallpaper adds interest without powering the serene white scheme. Statement black furniture and hints of cobalt blue help to add a further modern touch to the look.

10. Use white as the basis for a French country look

Use French-style furniture to add character in a white bedroom. A white bedroom scheme doesn’t have to be modern, it can reflect your own personal style. Whether that’s country chic or ultra glam, if the core ingredients are white this timeless look will prevail.

11. Choose off-white to add warmth

There are many shades that may look grey to you and I, but they are very much still white. The off-white shades still provide a beautifully blank canvas, only with more warmth – ideal for warming up rich accent shades.

Off-white walls and bedlinen combine beautifully with muted red and blue accents in this elegant bedroom.

12. Allow the white to highlight

White highlights architectural details such as the skylight windows and high ceiling in this contemporary space. The same applies to more period features such as traditional fireplaces, ceiling roses and sash windows.

13. Add a feature wall that doesn’t overpower

Adding a striking wallpaper pattern to an otherwise all-white scheme can have impressive results.This simple, yet statement white pegboard wallpaper adds pattern without distracting from the all-white feel.

14. Celebrate natural materials in pared-back white

The wood-effect wallpaper in this stylish bedroom blends with the patterned cushions and tactile throw. It’s all about celebrating natural materials and textures in an elegant way.

