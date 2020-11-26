We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As temperatures start to plummet our minds turn to any means of keeping warm at home this winter. Now, electric blankets and heated throws have long divided opinion. While some LOVE them, others perhaps can’t shake off the granny association.

Could this collection of faux fur heated throws be the ticket to convert non-conformers? We think it’s a strong probability.

Faux Fur heated throws

Forget notions of granny’s old blanket, the heated blankets and throws are having a real resurgence.

More often than not, heated blankets are less than attractive. But they are forgiven for being so because their main purpose is of course to provide heat. Well these faux fur delights from Dreamland are about to change all of that…

Relaxwell by Dreamland Leopard Print Faux Fur Heated Throw: was £119.99, Now £89.99, Argos

This fashionable deluxe Leopard print faux fur heated throw is a gorgeous way to stay warm this winter. Soft to the touch and perfect to snuggle under. View Deal

This very same blanket above is currently on offer at Lakeland, but for £99.99 – proving this is the best deal right now.

Relaxwell by Dreamland Zebra Print Faux Fur Heated Throw: was £119.99, Now £89.99, Argos

This zebra faux fur looks somehow even more tactile than the leopard print one?! Unlike real zebra this throw version is more muted and understand, in a grey-scale. View Deal

Relaxwell by Dreamland Intelliheat Faux Fur Heated Throw: £99.99, Argos

Dreamland’s fashionable deluxe Alaskan Husky faux fur heated throw. Another gorgeous, slightly more understated design to add to a living room or bedroom. Ideal for adding a touch of chalet chic to interiors. View Deal The Dreamland range features ‘Intelliheat technology’. Offering heat in just five minutes, with 5 continuous heat settings to choose from on an easy-to-use controller. All are economical to run, costing as little as a penny for a 7-hour warming session of supreme comfort. There’s also an auto shut-off function which switches the heat off automatically after 1 or 9 hours.

Plus thanks to detachable lead cables these throws are even machine washable, to ensure they’re easy to keep fresh and clean. A real bonus for blankets that might come into contact with Saturday night movie snacks while draped on sofas?! Possibly?!

Stay warm and snuggled this winter in style.