Fearne Cotton has brought her happy vibes to Cath Kidston

Today marks the launch of the limited-edition Fearne x Cath Kidston range – filled with happy fashions and homeware

The limited-edition Fearne Cotton Cath Kidston collection of home accessories and fashion pieces launches exclusively today.

Fearne has enjoyed huge success with her mindfulness books, ‘Happy’ and ‘Calm’ – it was only a matter of time before her jolly disposition hit our homes. And it comes in the form of her latest collaboration with the heritage British lifestyle brand.

Combining Cath Kidston’s iconic prints with Fearne’s passion for positivity and her keen eye for style, this range is bound to keep both fans ‘Happy’.

‘I’ve been a fan of Cath Kidston ever since I got one of her spotty table cloths for my first flat,’ explains Fearne. ‘It’s been an absolute dream to design such a positive, playful range.’

We attended the launch party last night in London’s funky Phonica Records, the perfect venue for a party dedicated to Fearne. The team got to meet the lady herself, and can confirm she’s as cool and lovely in person as you’d hope – and most importantly she’s heavily involved with every aspect of this collaboration.

The results will delight fans of Cath Kidston and Fearne (we’re officially counting ourselves in that fan base!).

It’s time to brighten up homes with this positively uplifting new collection.

Happiness is a glass of whatever you fancy with this feel-good pair. Fearne’s ‘Happy’ mantra adorns one while a space scene and the phrase ‘you are my universe’ graces the other. Staying hydrated has never felt so uplifting!

The hero print ‘Fearne Loves’ draws on all the things that are close to Fearne’s heart, from astrological and feel-good motifs, to references to her children, Honey and Rex.

The designs pay tribute to the little ones with sweet honeybees and tiny t-rex’s taking centre stage. How cute!

What’s that saying, ‘ There’s nothing a cup of tea can’t fix’? All the more true when served in a beautiful mug, especially when that mug is decorated with soothing sentiments. These ‘Calm’ & ‘All good’ designs come as a set of two, perfect for sharing a comforting cuppa.

How does this sound as a recipe for happiness? Run a bath, cue the chilled playlist and light some comforting candles. This set of 3 mini candles from the limited-edition range is just the thing to create a sense of calm, while adding a pretty touch to your decor

‘Fearne has been a long-standing brand ambassador and fan of Cath Kidston,’ says Xenia Xenophontos, Head of Communications at Cath Kidston. ‘Fearne is a British style icon who perfectly encapsulates our brand values and motto, to ‘brighten up your day’’.

In addition to the kitchen accessories above, the collection features statement space print dresses and PJs alongside decorative handbags.

We’d happily give this new range of accessories a home!