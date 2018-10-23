If you love Disney, prepare to dress your entire house in accessories adorned with Mickey and friends.

Mickey Mouse is back, and he’s brought some friends along too! The new Disney X Cath Kidston collection launches on Thursday 1st November.

The latest collection features homeware, fashion, bags and accessories decorated with Mickey Mouse and pals Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Pluto.

The playful new collection marks Mickey’s 90th anniversary – an occasion well worth celebrating in style.

Love all things Disney? Read: Alice in Wonderland joins Disney collection at Cath Kidston

Cath Kidston’s in-house design team have taken Disney’s iconic characters and integrated them seamlessly into classic Cath Kidston prints. Fans will recognise cute Button Spot and much-loved Spitalfields Rose.

Coming soon: Cath Kidston Disney collaboration

Hooray Rose print

Hooray indeed! To mark Mickey’s 90th anniversary Cath Kidston has created this celebratory print. Adorning plates, mugs and accessories the print features Cath Kidston’s icon Button Spot. Nestled among the jolly red dots is Mickey Mouse himself.

This plate is just screaming out for a slice of celebratory cake! Signature Cath Kidston spots and roses frame a very smiley Mickey.

Cartoon Strip print

The new Cartoon Strip design takes inspiration from vintage 70s and 80s comic books. The design fuses Micky and the gang with Cath Kidston’s iconic well Rose print. The results, a fabulous vintage feel collection that’s synonymous with both brands.

The new collection offers plenty of accessories to brighten up kitchens. From illustrated storage jars to playful ear-shaped coasters, this range has it covered. There’s also a snow globe, because who doesn’t love them?

Star Icons and Mickey Mouse Star

Previous Disney collections at Cath Kidston

The Mickey and Minnie Bouquet design reworks the classic Spitalfields Rose print, making the perfect background for an Art Deco-era illustration of the beloved pair. This design is a pretty way to introduce Disney into your home, thanks to the vintage floral print.

Welcome Mickey and friends for drinks, quite literally with this charming set of coasters! Cath kidston’s classic spot designs are given a design boost thanks to the familiar faces of Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy.

Pre-order now: Mickey & Minnie Bouquet Shaped Keepsake Tray, £8, Cath Kidston

All of these gems would make ideal Christmas gifts for Disney fans, not least this cute pair of cups.

The mix of the Spitalfields Rose print and wooden detailing help to give a more grown-up feel to Disney’s cartoons.

Pre-order now: Mickey & Minnie Bouquet Flower Trinket Pot, £14, Cath Kidston

The grey-polka design is given a delicate touch of Disney, with the heads of Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald and Goofy replacing some of the spots! We think you’ll agree, subtle but fabulous all the same.

This latest Disney x Cath Kidston collection is available exclusively in Cath Kidston stores and online –from Thursday 1st November.

Previous ranges include Snow White, Alice in Wonderland, 101 Dalmatians, Winnie The Pooh and Mickey and Minnie Mouse. All Disney collaborations prove to be instant hits!

Make sure you look out next Thursday for this new collection before it’s a sell out.