We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fearne Cotton’s Instagram account is one of our favourite places to look for some colourful inspiration. In one of her latest posts, it was the celebs pink walls that was causing a stir among her fans.

Posting a photo after appearing on Sky News to promote her Happy Place Virtual Festival, the presenters blush pinks bedroom walls caused quite a reaction. Eagle-eyed fans were demanding to know Fearne Cotton’s pink paint of choice.

‘Oooh love that pink on your walls!!’ commented one fan.

Not alone in their pink appreciation, requests for the name of the paint shade came pouring in.

‘You look beautiful! …can I ask the name of the pink colour on your wall please .. I love it! 🙈 I currently have a wall of samples trying to find the perfect shade! X’ asked one.

Another writes: ‘Bit random @fearne but can I ask what pink paint name and brand that is on your walls – it’s epic!’

‘This is the pink we need 😂💓,’ chimed in another who tagged a friend.

Fearne Cotton’s pink paint – Dulux Pressed Petal

The Interior Design Master presenter’s home is filled with splashes of gorgeous pink, from her kitchen cabinets to her bathroom. So along with her fan, we were also keen to know Fearne Cotton’s pink of choice.

Replying to one of her many fans she revealed that the paint shade was in fact, Dulux Pressed Petal.

Fearne Cotton is currently the brands colour of the Year ambassador for 2020. So it is no surprise that her home is filled with Dulux shades.

The dusky pink shade is one of Dulux’s most popular pinks. It looks gorgeous paired with a dark mauve or a cream shade like in Fearne Cotton’s bedroom.

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Pressed Petal, tester pot, £1.50, Dulux

However, the shade can also pack a serious punch when paired in a tonal combination. For a bright room consider pairing it with a light blush pink shade. While a darker shade will create a moodier feel, perfect for a small and cosy room.

Are you been inspired by Fearne Cotton’s pink walls?