Have yourself a cosy Christmas – get the perfect winter setting with Next Home

It’s that time of year when we all want to cosy up indoors, light the fire and spend time with family, so pull out all the stops to make your home as inviting as you can. Be prepared for the season ahead with the latest product launches to help you snuggle up inside while it’s cold outdoors.

If you want a cocooning feel, opt for deep colours for walls and soft furnishings, with beautifully comfortable furniture in warm textures such as wool, leather or velvet – then load up with cushions and throws in chunky knits, texture and subtle pattern. Natural wood also has a comforting feel, so choose tables, benches and shelving units in mid-tones or pale for an enduring Scandi look.

Fur and fringing is big this season, along with spicy colours of paprika, mustard and cinnamon, all of which up the warmth factor in a sophisticated way. When it comes to having a soft feel underfoot, choose rugs that are deep and opulent with texture and subtle colour.

Don’t forget the bedroom either… An upholstered headboard is comfortable for late-night reading and makes a feature of the bed – add to it by piling on warm bedding, lots of throws and cushions, again with knitted textures for a homemade, nostalgic feel. Choose bedside lamps for a warm glow rather than overhead lights and then, for the finishing touch, flickering candlelight all around the house will set the scene perfectly.

1. Snuggle up on the sofa

A corner sofa is the ultimate piece of furniture for snuggling with the family and watching those Christmas classics. Dress with fur cushions and knitted throws to up the warmth factor.

2. Beautify your bedroom

The bed is the centrepiece of the room, so choose a style with a deep-buttoned headboard for ultimate comfort, and add super-cosy knitted bedding – you won’t want to get up!

3. Create a quiet corner for ‘me time’

Full-length curtains keep out draughts and the matching grey check appears on the pouffe, which is great for putting your feet up on. Leather only gets better with age and is soft to the touch. Add a faux hide rug for added style.

4. Set up a welcoming display

Get that festive feel-good factor as soon as you step through your door with a mini Christmas tree and a twinkly lantern light in the hallway. A group of accessories on a console table sets the scene for your intimate Christmas gathering.

With a few new pieces and some eye-catching accessories, the scene will be set for your most magical Christmas yet.

