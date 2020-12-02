We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Like most of us, McFly’s Tom Fletcher was itching to decorate his home for Christmas 2020, so he caved and did it early. The difference is, his wife Giovanna Fletcher made him promise he wouldn’t do it while she’s taking part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Now, he hasn’t just put the decorations up… he’s gone all out! Their house is like a trip to Santa’s grotto, and it’s highly impressive. So what will Giovanna make of it?

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher’s Christmas decorations

Tom shared the impressive outdoor Christmas decoration on his Instagram. Writing to his 1.9million followers, ‘Ok, so you remember I said to @mrsgifletcher that I wouldn’t put the Christmas tree up until she was out of @imacelebrity? …OOPS! I can’t thank @earlyhoursltd enough for transforming the house today. With Mumma away and 2020 being, well, 2020, I wanted to make the home as Christmassy as possible for the kids…ok, it’s for me mainly but the kids love it too! @earlyhoursltd you are THE BEST!!!!!!! 😍🎄#christmas.’

The Company are making quite the name for themselves as the celebrity house dressers. The first celebrity client of this year was Holly Willoughby.

More Early Hours transformations

The decorating experts write, ‘Our team of Early Hours elves had the enormous pleasure of making the lovely @hollywilloughby beautiful home festive today. A snowy scene with frosted seasonal foliage and white glistening baubles.’

For Amanda Holden, they have created, ‘An elegant display with rose gold accents to dress this idyllic countryside home for the festive season’.

Early Hours also helped Rochelle and Marvin Humes turn their interior into a Christmas spectacular…

Video Of The Week

Revealing to followers, ‘We loved dressing this modern fireplace and beautiful home with overflowing baubles and foliage ready for the lovely @rochellehumes @marvinhumes & family to celebrate the festive season🎄’.

We can’t see how Giovanna will be anything but thrilled with Tom, when she’s greeted by this tremendous Christmas display. Especially after spending weeks in a derelict castle.