Christmas is the season off mulled wine, mince pies, Christmas trees, but most importantly family films! From watching the Grinch of Christmas eve, to Mary Poppins during betwix-mas. But why confine your favourite Christmas film to the TV?

Sky Cinema has created five cinematic Christmas wreaths with the help of East London boutique florist Rebel Rebel, including a Grinch Christmas wreath!

Could you be inspired to dress your door with your favourite festive film or family blockbuster this Christmas? Let’s take a look.

Film Christmas wreaths

The Grinch Christmas wreath

This bushy-eyebrowed wreath is non other than our favourite Christmas villain The Grinch. If you want to recreate your own Dr Zeus inspired wreath Rebel Rebel created the mastepiece using a base of pampas grass, topped with an assortment of bright neon painted leaves and black asparagus for the eyebrows. We don’t think we’ll be seeing on of these on any of the doors in Whoville.

Avengers wreath

This wreath is one for the superhero fans. Inspired by the smash hit Avengers: Endgame film, Rebel Rebel created the wreath using metallic leaves held by a recreation of the destructive gauntlet. Maybe don’t let your husband or little ones see this wreath, they’ll never be satisfied by a traditional wreath again.

Mary Queen of Scotts wreath

Inspired by Mary, Queen of Scots, this cinematic Christmas wreath is slightly more understated than the others. The wreath is divide by the two power houses Elizabeth I, represented by red and white roses, and Mary, Queen of Scots, with thistles, heather and tartan ribbon.

Lego wreath

Ribbons and pine cones have been swapped for lego creations in this Lego movie inspired wreath. You can easily create your own Lego wreath with a few cans of brightly coloured spray paint, simply spray away and borrow some lego pieces from your kid’s toy box.

Mary Poppins wreath

Finally would Christmas be complete without the family favourite Mary Poppins. This wreath has been inspired by Mary Poppins Returns starring Emily Blunt. Covered in Mary Poppins signature red and blue colours, there is even has her magic umbrella and some delicate fairy lights in homage to lamplighter Jack.

If these wreath has given you a hankering to watch The Grinch or Lego Movie they will all be available on Sky Cinema Movies this Christmas.

Have you been inspired to get your own Grinch Christmas wreath?