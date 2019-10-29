Personalisation is a growing trend, taking over Christmas traditions. With 2019 set to be the biggest Christmas yet to stamp your name on festivities. Leading the way on the high street is Next, with the widest range of personalised homeware we’ve seen to date.

From the Next Christmas wreath adorned with a personalised season’s greetings message to the festive barware embellished with names – we’re loving the vibes.

The top five buys to make it personal this year…

Personalised Next Christmas wreath

Extend a warm welcome from the whole family, with a personalised door wreath. The Next Christmas wreath for this year comes with a sweet birch wood plaque that can be personalised – with up to 20 characters. Thoughtfully made by hand, the attractive door accessory is adorned with an abundance of berries, natural pinecones, green fir sprigs and decorative wooden curls.

Buy now: Personalised frosted Berries Wreath by Dibor, £31, Next

Personalised Next tree topper

Put a personal finishing touch to your tree this year. This copper stag silhouette can accommodate up to 20 characters, to make your mark. Your chosen personal message is printed onto the shiny aluminium metal, with a copper sheen. The design comes complete with copper wire to attach to your tree with ease.

Buy now: Personalised Copper Stag Tree Topper, £11, Oakdene Designs at Next

Personalised Next barware

Raise a toast to never losing your drink again! These glam personalised glasses ensure you will won’t loose sight of your glass, no matter how many bubbles you sip.

The rose gold flutes can be personalised with up to 24 characters, 12 across two lines – if you desire more than just your name.

Buy now: Personalised Rose Gold Champagne Flutes, £8 each, Next

From Christmas Eve boxes, treat plates, mugs for hot chocolate and coasters Next has it covered. Make the night before Christmas feel even more special by making it more personal.

Buy now: Personalised Stag Mug, £14, Next

Personalised Next Christmas stockings

Personalised stockings help to make Sant’s job a little easier. Every family member can hang their own personalised stocking proudly around the mantlepiece. Personlaised stockings from £17.

Next say, ‘due to their bespoke nature, most personalised items are delivered within 7 days. Estimated delivery will be confirmed at point of order.’