Aldi Christmas trees are back this weekend – get yours while you can!

Branch out by picking up a bargain Christmas tree while doing your food shop this weekend

This weekend the discount supermarket is selling real Nordmann Fir Christmas trees –while stocks last. Grown sustainably on a plantation in Aberdeen, the Aldi Christmas trees are just £17.99 for a freshly cut 5-6ft tree, or £24.99 for a 6-7ft tree.

The festive trees arrive in stores this weekend, available while stocks last! The supermarket’s much-loved mascot, Kevin the Carrot recently visited the plantation in Aberdeen to fell the first tree of the festive season.

The plantation is home to over 700,000 trees supplied by the supermarket’s long-standing partner, Lovania Nurseries.

Nordmann Firs are famous for their strong needle retention, beautiful fresh scent and big, bushy branches. These qualities make the bargain Aldi trees outstanding value.

Hand-selected before being carefully wrapped and delivered to store, the trees will arrive as fresh as possible.

‘Nordmann Fir trees take at least seven years to grow, compared to around five for a Norway spruce.’ explains Lee Chambers, Head of Sales at Lovania Nurseries. ‘These extra few years allow the tree to develop its beautiful, dark green foliage and strong branches.’

This year marks the fourth year Aldi are selling the Nordmann Fir trees. ‘Thanks to our long-standing partnership with Lovania Nurseries, we’re able to provide customers with the nation’s favourite, Scottish-grown Nordmann Fir Christmas trees at Aldi everyday low prices.’ says Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland.

Caring for your real tree

Lee advises, ‘To maintain the life-span of your Nordmann Fir, we recommend cutting between one and two inches from the trunk of the tree. Do this as soon as you take it home and stand it in a bucket of water overnight.’

‘This will allow for moisture to reach the branches more quickly. Helping to keep your tree fresher for longer. Keep your tree topped up with water and it was last well into the New Year.’

With only 18 days until, this drop couldn’t be better timed! Pick up your bargain real tree this weekend in Aldi.

The real Nordmann Fir Christmas trees are available while stocks last from all 800 stores across the UK.