H&M are always spot on when it comes to their homeware collections. And if you haven’t already visited their dedicated home stores on Regent Street and in Westfield London (Stratford), then you’re in for a treat.

With a price range to suit all budgets, and designs that will match a variety of interiors schemes, you can brighten up anything from your bedroom to your kitchen with just a few choice home accessories.

And one item that we predict could be flying off H&M Home Shelves in the coming weeks is the H&M Home Conscious Patterned Cotton Rug. Made from recycled cotton weave the stylish white and turquoise rug has just scooped a top accolade in the PETA Vegan Homeware Awards.

The awards are described as a celebration of ‘the products, brands, and designers at the top of their game’. The Conscious Patterned Cotton Rug was named ‘Best wool-free rug’, and was given the following glowing description on the PETA website:

‘An eco-friendly home accessory that helps prevent sheep from being harmed for wool, this patterned rug will be a stylish addition to your abode – and as part of H&M’s sustainable Conscious Collection, it’s made entirely of recycled cotton.’

Buy now: Conscious Patterned Cotton Rug, £19.99, H&M Home

On the awards PETA Director, Elisa Allen, told Plant Based News:

‘It’s easier than ever for compassionate consumers to adorn their abodes with beautiful, cruelty-free homeware.

‘PETA is delighted to honour the forward-thinking companies that are meeting the booming demand for vegan decor with fashionable and functional pieces that are sure to make every space shine.’

The conscious rug is available in three sizes: 70cm by 140cm (£19.99), 70cm x 200cm (£29.99) and 140cm x 200cm (£59.99), and the all-over floral-style pattern will work just as well in period homes as it does contemporary ones.

H&M have revealed a goal to use 100 per cent recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030, and it looks like this deftly designed rug is just one launch that will help get them there.

Would you snap up the H&M Home Conscious Patterned Cotton Rug for your home?