H&M is my go-to store for luxe-look bedding on a budget – these are the pieces that look far more expensive than their price tag
This is where to shop designer-look bedding that won't break the bank
If you're after expensive-looking bedding on a budget, then H&M is an interior stylist's best-kept secret.
Just like its homeware range, the H&M bedding collection always hits the mark when it comes to reinterpreting designer looks at high-street prices, and – unlike a lot of budget-friendly bedding I've tested which looks good but feels disappointing to the touch – I've always found the brand's on-trend bedding to be great quality too.
This year, bedding trends are all about playful stripes, mix-and-match ginghams, and flouncy ruffles, but H&M has paired those trends with earthy tones and saturated colours that ooze grown-up style. The result is a collection that sums up quiet luxury, without the designer price tag.
If you're wondering where to buy bedding this season, this is it. Without further ado, here's my round-up of the key pieces from H&M's latest collection.
This year, pastels are out and deep saturated colour is in. This rich olive green duvet set nails the look, and, like all of H&M's bedding, it comes with pillowcases included, which makes it a great value buy.
These understated botanicals ooze quiet luxury. For extra style points, mix and match patterned bedding with contrasting block colours or striped sheets and cushions.
Using textural bedding on your bed will make it appear more tactile, cosy and inviting. This muslin duvet set delivers without adding weight; perfect for summer layering.
Stripes are EVERYWHERE this season and I'm a big fan. For longevity I would opt for neutrals like this classic black and white set. Pair with cushions in a thicker or horizontal stripe to nail the stripe drenching trend.
Frilly bedding is no longer something reserved for your granny. Ruffled bedding is big news this season, and H&M's flouncy duvet set has just the right amount of romance and whimsy.
This season, the gingham bedding trend is best styled with contrasting patterns for a maximalist look. Add striped sheets in a contrasting colourway for a surprise element when you peel back the covers.
One of the reasons H&M's bedding is such good value is that all of its duvet sets come with two pillowcases included, so you're not just buying the duvet cover, you're getting everything you need for a bedding refresh in one fell swoop.
And, as interiors expert Liv Conlon, founder of The Property Stagers, shares, 'upgrading your bedding is one of the simplest ways to make a bedroom look and feel expensive without spending a fortune.'
Plus, as H&M proves, 'you don’t need to splurge on designer brands,' says Liv. 'Many budget-friendly retailers offer high-quality options that feel just as indulgent.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Ultimately, expensive-looking bedding is all about how you style it. 'A well-dressed bed creates an instant focal point and sets the tone for a luxurious, welcoming space,' says interior expert Liv.
And the trick to a well-dressed bed is to layer your bed like a designer. 'Opting for a simple, neutral-toned duvet or a textured quilt instantly elevates the look,' shares Liv. H&M's collection is perfect for this, with plenty of cotton, linen, or linen-blend duvet sets in shades that look far more luxe than their price tags suggest.
Then, it's all about layering. 'Once you have your base down, you want to build on this by layering bedding and textiles in natural materials and soft, tonal colours,' share bedding experts Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of luxury bedding brand scooms.
'Fold a lightweight coverlet or knit throw across the foot of the bed to add texture and warmth,' advises Liv, and yet again, H&M has nailed this too, with a great collection of textural bedspreads and throws on offer.
Then, if you're anything like me, it's time to go wild with the cushions, and there's no shortage of statement cushion covers at H&M either, with prices starting from just £3.99.
Are you convinced to update your bed linen?
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Aldi has launched the ultimate £5 bedding solution for allergy sufferers - finally get a good night's sleep this summer
Goodbye sniffles and itchy throats, hello restful night's sleep...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Stellar Eclipse Chef's Pan review
I tried the brand's bestselling pan
By Frances Daniels
-
When to use weedkiller on a lawn – the ideal window for cracking down on weeds is almost here
Strike while the iron's hot (and when the weather isn't!)
By Sophie King
-
Aldi has launched the ultimate £5 bedding solution for allergy sufferers - finally get a good night's sleep this summer
Goodbye sniffles and itchy throats, hello restful night's sleep...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Primark surprised me with its new designer-look homeware collection - these are the pieces I'm picking up
The Edit is giving luxe looks for less
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Kelly Hoppen reveals why she doesn’t follow home decor trends – and neither does her new timeless M&S homeware collection
The iconic interior designer's new M&S pieces will elevate your home with her signature polished style
By Sara Hesikova
-
IKEA has quietly launched a new storage trolley – its clever shape makes it perfect for blending into your home
The beauty in this trolley is in its simplicity
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Aldi has launched an air fryer in 2025's biggest colour trend - and it's only £30
We're seeing this colour everywhere right now, and Aldi nails it
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This expert-recommended £5 M&S buy will stop yellow stains on your pillows – shoppers are raving about the quality for the price
This bestselling M&S buy solves a common bedding issue, and it's only £5
By Amy Lockwood
-
I give it a week before social media is obsessed with this Addison Ross wireless bobbin lamp – the matching salt and pepper mills have already gone viral
This stunning wireless lamp is my new favourite thing
By Sara Hesikova
-
Habitat's Anthropologie bow mug alts are going viral on TikTok – grab them while you can
The bow trend is going nowhere
By Kezia Reynolds