H&M is my go-to store for luxe-look bedding on a budget – these are the pieces that look far more expensive than their price tag

If you're after expensive-looking bedding on a budget, then H&M is an interior stylist's best-kept secret.

Just like its homeware range, the H&M bedding collection always hits the mark when it comes to reinterpreting designer looks at high-street prices, and – unlike a lot of budget-friendly bedding I've tested which looks good but feels disappointing to the touch – I've always found the brand's on-trend bedding to be great quality too.

This year, bedding trends are all about playful stripes, mix-and-match ginghams, and flouncy ruffles, but H&M has paired those trends with earthy tones and saturated colours that ooze grown-up style. The result is a collection that sums up quiet luxury, without the designer price tag.

H&M's Cotton Percale Duvet Cover Set looks far more expensive than its price tag (Image credit: H&M)

If you're wondering where to buy bedding this season, this is it. Without further ado, here's my round-up of the key pieces from H&M's latest collection.

One of the reasons H&M's bedding is such good value is that all of its duvet sets come with two pillowcases included, so you're not just buying the duvet cover, you're getting everything you need for a bedding refresh in one fell swoop.

And, as interiors expert Liv Conlon, founder of The Property Stagers, shares, 'upgrading your bedding is one of the simplest ways to make a bedroom look and feel expensive without spending a fortune.'

Plus, as H&M proves, 'you don’t need to splurge on designer brands,' says Liv. 'Many budget-friendly retailers offer high-quality options that feel just as indulgent.'

This understated vine leaf print looks great styled with a pinstripe (Image credit: H&M)

Ultimately, expensive-looking bedding is all about how you style it. 'A well-dressed bed creates an instant focal point and sets the tone for a luxurious, welcoming space,' says interior expert Liv.

And the trick to a well-dressed bed is to layer your bed like a designer. 'Opting for a simple, neutral-toned duvet or a textured quilt instantly elevates the look,' shares Liv. H&M's collection is perfect for this, with plenty of cotton, linen, or linen-blend duvet sets in shades that look far more luxe than their price tags suggest.

Then, it's all about layering. 'Once you have your base down, you want to build on this by layering bedding and textiles in natural materials and soft, tonal colours,' share bedding experts Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of luxury bedding brand scooms.

H&M's quilted bedspread creates a luxe look on a budget (Image credit: H&M)

'Fold a lightweight coverlet or knit throw across the foot of the bed to add texture and warmth,' advises Liv, and yet again, H&M has nailed this too, with a great collection of textural bedspreads and throws on offer.

Then, if you're anything like me, it's time to go wild with the cushions, and there's no shortage of statement cushion covers at H&M either, with prices starting from just £3.99.

Are you convinced to update your bed linen?