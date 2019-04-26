If, like us, you love the on-trend affordable home accessories on offer at H&M Home, you will adore this interior and lifestyle destination opening today in London.

Set across two floors, covering 700 square metres, it’s our new favourite place to lose yourself amongst the latest on-trend furniture and accessories for living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens and Children’s rooms.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Complete with in-house florist and cafe, the store’s so much more than ‘just’ a shop, it’s a complete shopping experience.

We went along to preview this impressive new store yesterday – therefore can vouch for its greatness. It’s safe to say we were wowed!

New H&M Home store – opening today!

‘We are so excited to be taking our place on Regent Street,’ says Anders Sjöblom, Managing Director of H&M Home. ‘Our new Concept Store is a new approach to the interior industry offering a new level of inspiration, customer services and collaborations.’

‘This store is a perfect physical complement to our digital presence through social media and e-commerce’.

With brooding black walls with hints of gold, statement lighting and pristine parquet flooring, the new store feels like a high-end shopping destination.

It’s the perfect setting to show off H&M’s designer-look accessories to their full potential.

Having such a vast space allows the store to create conceptual living spaces – ideal to envision how the accessories would look in our own homes.

The new store offers additional services, you won’t find in existing H&M shops. Among these is a monogramming service, whereby customers can personalise homeware pieces across the bed and bathroom collections.

H&M Home rugs

There’s a department dedicate purely to the desirable rug collection. From on-trend Berber designs to natural jute, there’s a rug for all floors to be found here. Seeing them all displayed in one place makes for a visual feast – it also makes choosing just one a bit of a chore, we wanted them all!

Video Of The Week

The new store boasts its own in-house florist, Bunches, which offers customers flowers in small bunches of stems to mix and match. All perfectly placed on the ground floor, the blooms are right beside the vases in all different shapes and sizes.

Take a shopping break at the in-store cafe, in collaboration with It’s Pleat. The cafe offers customers a balance of healthy treats, all served in in a stylishly tranquil corner within the store.

H&M Home Regent Street is open between 10am – 9pm Monday-Saturday, 12-6pm on Sundays.