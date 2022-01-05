We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A humble cottage accepting offers of over £300,000 has made it onto Rightmove’s most viewed properties list over the Christmas period.

Property browsing online isn’t just for those looking to buy a house, which is why Rightmove’s most viewed properties list is often dominated by extravagant and expensive homes. However, the two-bedroom home near Loch Lomond is a departure from the extreme luxury homes.

It came in fifth place as the most viewed property during the festive season, following an award-winning home in Lytham, St. Annes, on the market for £2,500,000 and a 9-bedroom home in Paisley asking for offers over £995,000.

Halfton Cottage, is located in the picturesque village of Luss on the banks of Loch Lomond. While the price might suggest a relatively modest house, thanks to its location and the range of authentic features and character, we can see how it caught the eye of Rightmove’s property hunters this December.

Halfton Cottage exterior

Luss is a small conservation village regularly drawing visitors in with its picturesque setting on the banks of Loch Lomond. The property dates back to the 1800s and looks every inch the idyllic country retreat with its picket fence and cottage-style front garden ideas.

However, while the outside might retain its traditional charm, the inside has been given a contemporary makeover, incorporating original features with lovely results.

Kitchen

The kitchen diner features an original slate wall and wood-burning stove just out of shot. The main part of the kitchen has been filled with country kitchen ideas including a butler sink, Aga, and pale blue kitchen cupboards.

Open shelving along one wall is a smart kitchen storage idea, for squeezing in a little more space and makes a design feature out of an otherwise plain wall.

Living room

The centerpiece of this living room is the original slate wall and a large open fireplace. Rather than fighting with the colour of the slate, the grey hues have been accentuated with a blue and grey living room colour scheme.

A circular mirror is the perfect contemporary touch to modernise this room without detracting from its rugged country charm.

Bathroom

The soothing blue hues continue into this elegant bathroom featuring blue tiles and a varnished wooden floor. The simple design is the perfect backdrop to the wooden vintage basin stand, whose rich colour is echoed in the mirror frame and open shelving. This room is a masterclass in blending vintage and modern bathroom ideas.

Bedroom

One of two bedrooms in this property, the master bedroom has been kept simple with the antique wooden furniture taking centre stage. However, the true gem of this room is hidden in this picture – the view across the spacious gardens and surrounding countryside.

You can see more of the listing on Rightmove. But I think you’ll agree it’s not surprising this home has become one of the most viewed properties on Rightmove.