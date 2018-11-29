It's a Christmas tree, but not as we know it...

If your home is short on space during the festive season, then a hanging Christmas tree could be just the way to go.

This quirk alternative Christmas tree can be hung on any wall. All you need is a hook – you could even replace an existing picture frame or piece of artwork to save making more holes in walls.

As well as looking super stylish on your wall, they can be strung out each year as an alternative to a traditional artificial Christmas tree.

And the good news is there’s still plenty of room to pop on your range of Christmas tree decorations – from metallic baubles all the way through to a few flourishes of glittery tinsel.

The best hanging Christmas trees 2018

Country Christmas Decorative Tree Ladder –Wilko

Part of the ‘Country Christmas’ range this rustic decorative tree ladder comes complete with a range of decorations inspired by nature on each level. We’re loving the gold leaf accessories. All at £12, that’s great value!

Buy Now: Country Christmas Decorative Tree Ladder, £12, Wilko

Birch Branch Hanging Tree – M&CO

Simple yet stunning. This paired down hanging tree will look right at home in Scandi influenced spaces.

Buy Now: Birch Branch Hanging Tree, M&Co, £14

Wall Hanging Christmas Tree – Very

This easy-to-hang wooden ladder design comes complete with baubles, golden glittery acorns and natural cones. White ribbon bows and a sparkly silver star finish things off nicely.

Buy Now: Wall Hanging Christmas Tree, £17.99, Very

Wooden Hanging Christmas Tree – Not On The High Street

This pretty painted wooden hanging Christmas tree comes with an on-trend rose gold painted star on top. You can also use it as a Christmas card holder.

Buy Now: Wooden Hanging Christmas Tree, £22, Not On The High Street

Pre-Lit Snowy Ladder Tree – John Lewis & Partners

Continuing the silver and white palette of the rest of the Moonstone collection, this wooden hanging ladder will look great on it’s own or with a simple string of LED lights.

Buy Now: Moonstone Pre-Lit Snowy Ladder Tree Decoration, £30, John Lewis & Partners

Frosted Branches Hanging Tree – Cox & Cox

A snowy vision! Each of the ten natural birch branches on this hanging Christmas tree have a light dusting of sparkly snow. It also comes in a smaller version.

Buy Now: Frosted Branches Hanging Tree Large, £45, Cox & Cox

House of Bath LED Tree Shaped Wreath

Video Of The Week

Ok so this isn’t strictly a hanging Christmas tree, but it certainly serves the same purpose. Decorated with faux greenery, frosted pine cones and bright berries and interwoven with 30 twinkling LED lights this battery-powered wreath can be displayed indoors or out.

Buy Now: LED Tree Shaped Wreath, £39.95, House of Bath

Buy once, use again: How to store your Christmas decorations for next year

Which one will you be hanging on your wall this Christmas?