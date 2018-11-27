The discount supermarket is stocking real Christmas trees for the first time ever

If Christmas doesn’t feel complete without a real tree then you might want to get yourself down to Lidl this week! The Lidl Christmas trees are coming to town… in stores from this Thursday 29th – while stocks last.

Not only are they real, they ‘re a real bargain too! Shoppers can pick up a traditional Nordman Fir Christmas tree from just £16.99.

For those wanting the the real deal, this week Lidl is the place to pick up the best deal!

Great deal Lidl Christmas trees

Both the Fresh Cut (£19.99) and Pot-Grown (£16.99) Non-Drop Nordman Fir Christmas trees, from 5ft to 6ft, are ideal for a hassle-free Christmas. The strong but soft needles are non-drop which not only makes them ideal for family decorating, but saves on the hoovering too.

The real Lidl Christmas trees are grown on a 2,000 acre plot of gorgeous green farmland, in the Scottish Highlands. Being cheap doesn’t make these trees any less valuaed – each one is hand-pruned to nurture the shape and ensure each one’s beautifully bushy.

Buy in stores from this Thursday 29th November.

Lidl informs us it’s Christmas trees are ‘LEAF Certified, meaning that each one has been grown sustainably with due care and consideration for the surrounding environment.’ Charmingly Customers can even track their tree online, to find out exactly where it was grown.

Video Of The Week

To keep your spruce look its best for the big day, Lidl recommends leaving it outside until it’s ready to decorate. When indoors keep it away from direct heat (not near radiators) and pop it into a big enough pot, to water daily. Healthy cut trees can drink up to a pint of water a day! Be sure not to let your tree go thirsty this Christmas.

With the first day of advent falling this Saturday, this drop couldn’t be better timed! Pick up your bargain real tree this week in Lidl, set for decorating at the weekend.