Adam Eaton, from Surrey, transforms an old IKEA chest of drawers into a Marauder’s Map-inspired masterpiece. Best of all his bespoke Harry Potter furniture piece cost him just £45 to create.

The savvy Dad of two bought the old chest of drawers on Facebook Marketplace, used Wilko wallpaper and Amazon wallpaper paste and varnish to keep the costs down.

A great idea if you too have little wizards who would love this smart upcycled piece for their bedrooms.

Upcycled Harry Potter furniture piece

Adam, who lives with his wife and two children aged two and five, told LatestDeals ‘I’m the manager of a garden centre where we have a range of decoupage materials. I had always liked the idea, but had never had a go myself.’

‘I found an old set of wooden drawers on a Facebook community selling page and thought I would have a crack at it.’ He researched the basics of how to decoupage and watched YouTube videos for guidance.

He goes on to say, ‘Essentially all you need is a blank canvas, which for me was my drawers, a paper material and mod podge.’

‘The drawers cost me £20. The wallpaper £13 – I only used one roll from Wilko.’

‘The mod podge, which is like a specialist wallpaper paste and varnish all in one, was £12 on Amazon. All together, this cost £45.’

‘It took a full day to complete’ Adam explains. ‘I started by thoroughly cleaning all surfaces on the drawers and removing the knobs.’

‘Then I cut the first pieces to go along the top to the unit so that the pattern followed.’ Adam explains how he cut a little extra in each direction. This ensures all the edges of the paper are on the inside of the drawer unit, giving a neater finish.

Followed by the sides and lastly, by the most fiddly bit, the drawers.

Offering his advice he says, ‘I found it worked best if you first generously applied the mod podge to the surface of the drawers. And then stuck the paper down and applied mod podge on top.’

Finishing by adding, ‘After it dried in a couple of hours I reapplied another coat all over to toughen it up. This can be repeated a couple more times. I used a sharp Stanley knife for all the cuts as the scissors tended to not cut cleanly once it was wet.’

Job well done Adam.

‘I felt it turned out better than I expected and as a big Harry Potter fan I loved it. The children love it too!’

This magical makeover is suitable for any piece of old furniture – pleasing for fans old and young.