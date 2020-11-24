We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you spent this weekend binge watching the new series of The Crown and are looking for your next royal fix, you can rent the stately home that was the backdrop to the new series. Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire was used as the set for many of scenes in the Crown.

The 13-bedroom country home was used as a stand-in for some of the rooms in Balmoral and Margaret Thatcher’s Downing Street.

When the home isn’t providing the backdrop to the sensational royal Netflix show, it is available to rent. The property is available to hire from £2,000 for a minimum of five nights.

Hedsor House

The house might not be an official royal residence, but it has played host to Kings, Queens and royal children from Windsor Castle. It has even hosted many of Hollywood’s royalty, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John and Kiera Knightly.

The property was built almost 800 years ago, designed by Sir William Chambers, the architect of Somerset House. In recent years it has established itself as a popular filming venue. Providing the backdrop to scenes in Downton Abbey, The Golden Compass and Quartet.

Why don’t we take a look around?

Entrance hall

The Crown fans might recognise this room from the photograph of Margaret Thatcher’s new cabinet in the series. For the series the portrait above the fireplace one was switched out to replicate Downing Street.

When it’s not providing the backdrop to the political landscape in the 80s, it is a charming room, filled with Art Deco motifs and designs.

The Drawing Room

This beautiful pastel coloured drawings room over looks the South Lawn. The perfect spot for a spot of afternoon tea if you were lucky enough to stay here for a luxury mini-break.

While it might be a stately home, there are still plenty of styling tips to take away to your own home. From mixing different patterns in a range of blue hues, to accessorising with soft furnishings for a cosy finish.

The Boudoir

It might be called The Boudoir, but this formal lounge, also doubles as a lovely dining space. We’re in loved with the wallpapered panels. The botanical prints and raffia rug and table settings show how new modern trends can be seamlessly incorporated into older homes.

Drawing room

These isn’t a shortage of lounging spaces in this property. This one in particular looks primed for a Balmoral hunting party to retreat into. The wooden panelling and leather finishes, make this a warm and cosy space.

Games room

What is a British stay-cation without a games room. Choose table football, pool or table tennis in the Grand Drawing room. For 100 years large rooms like this in stately homes have been used for playing games in. This version is simply a modern update.

Will you and your friends be saving up for a luxury weeks spent here?