If you decided to put up your Christmas tree this weekend then you are in royal company. The Christmas tree at Windsor Castle has already been erected and trimmed in stunning decorations.

The Queen’s weekend palace, Windsor Castle, was decked out in festive decorations over the weekend. However, the highlight of the decorations is the 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in St George’s Hall, taken from Windsor Great Park. But while the tree alone is a spectacular sight, it is the decorations that have caught our attention.

Photos of the Christmas tree show Royal Collection Trust members of staff teetering on ladders to dress the tree.

Christmas tree at Windsor Castle

This year the largest Christmas tree at Windsor Castle was trimmed in a traditional red and gold colour scheme. The tree is a lovely mixture of textures, using paper, foliage and traditional ornaments.

The delicate, shimmering ornaments were contrasted with large red paper decorations. Hidden among the branches you can also glimpse gold wreaths tied with a red ribbon.

The tree is topped with a positively regal Angel, dressed in a gold dress and red velvet robe.

However, this isn’t the only Christmas tree at Windsor castle. A 15-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree has also been erected in the Crimson Drawing Room. This tree has drawn inspiration from its surroundings and is dripping in red.

The tree has been wrapped in fairy lights. Satin red baubles have been mixed in with glittering decorations, as well as a few metallic red paper decorations.

The Angel perched on top is crowned in a green wreath and wrapped up in a red gown.

Visitors will we be able to see the decorations for themselves between 30 November and 5 January at Windsor castle.

Video Of The Week

Visitors will even get a glimpse of what a Grand Service in the State Dining Room would look like during the festive season. If you thought your Christmas table was sumptuous, wait till you see this golden affair.

From gold candlesticks to showstopping floral centrepieces. We have been inspired to give one of this arch centrepieces ago at our Christmas dinner this year.

Have you been inspired by these regal decorations?