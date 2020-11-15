We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s finally here, the highly-anticipated fourth season of Netflix The Crown, this weekend. In addition to bringing headlines, heartache and drama to millions the show’s providing home inspiration too.

Set between the late 1970’s to the 1990’s, the interiors in this latest instalment promise to be filled with extravagant frills, florals and more.

Interior designer Benji Lewis, founder of Zoom That Room, offers seven of the most iconic ‘The Crown’ inspired interior design trends to look out for in 2020.

Turn your humble abode into a home fit for royalty with these key design elements…

Netflix ‘The Crown’ inspired interior design trends

1. Frills

‘Frills and flounces encapsulated that era’ Benji explains. ‘Princess Diana’s obsession with layered frills, the pie crust collar and big puff sleeves as seen in her iconic wedding dress. Or in The Sloane Rangers Handbook, were all interpreted into our home styling – the bigger and flouncier, the better.’

‘Frills on cushion covers and pelmets, curtains were similarly edged with a frill and finished with super thick interlining so they were more like duvets than window dressings, it was exuberant and extravagant.’

2. Florals

‘Floral print was huge, rooms were filled with sofas and armchairs in flower patterned chintz, we all aspired to buy Colefax and Fowler’ he exclaims. ‘The weekend country house look was the fashion, add in some trellis pattern and you had the makings of your perfect 80’s interior scheme.’

3. Country house cosy

‘Interior design and taste took a traditional country house turn – Laura Ashley and Jane Churchill’s chintz cotton prints were de rigueur. After the shagpile and geometric patterns we’d enjoyed in the 1960’s.’ Think cottagecore on a grander scale.

4. Brussels Weave carpets & Aubusson rugs

‘Brussels Weave carpets woven on narrow width looms was the peak of chic, patterns of trellis and cloverleaf were the most popular’ Benji explains. ‘Aubusson rugs were considered the height of good taste, designed in shades of gold, tan, green and red. They adorned drawing room floors all, over the country.’

5. Punchy, bold colours

‘Colours were bold and punchy. Tomato coloured carpet with a green sofa was a look’ he explains, rather frighteningly. For 2020 we see these bold colours pairing more perfectly through Paint and furniture combos.

6. Maximalist wallpapers

More is more. ‘The idea of three different wallpaper dressings in one room was a hit,’ explains Benji. He advises ‘Paper the wall to 90cm high with a floral paper. Then complete the wall up to coving, with a stripe. Finishing off with a patterned border along the dividing line between the papers at waist height.

7. Antique Emporiums

Around the time this season is set the TV show Antiques Roadshow was a big hit. ‘The popularity for Antique Emporiums increased, Georgian mahogany chest of drawers or an English oak dresser with mother of pearl details or a brass swan neck were the golden finds’ Benji details.

Benji Lewis is available for alternative style inspiration too. He offers a contact free, bespoke design consultation via video. Making interior design accessible to everyone.