If you love snooping around homes for a little interior inspiration Martin Lewis has the perfect free weekend activity with Heritage open days 2019.

‘How do you fancy a free peak in over 6000 property gems?’ said the Money Saving Expert on This Morning. As shameless property fans, we were all ears.

‘It starts now and is on various times throughout September, it is called Heritage Open days in England, Doors Open Days in Scotland and Open Door Days in Wales,’ explains Martin Lewis.

Heritage Open Days 2019

Heritage Open Days 2019 is in its 25 year and is England’s largest festival of history and culture. it starts this weekend and runs until 22ndSeptember.

Part of the scheme involves free entry to places that would usually charge, such as Cragside in Northumberland. ‘That would normally cost £19,’ says the money guru.

Cragside is surrounded my gorgeous scenery, and filled with curious early gadgets and modern convenience. The Cragside Heritage Open Day falls on Thursday 19th September.

If you can’t wrangle a day off work, why not visit Nostell in Yorkshire next weekend. The 18thCentury home, famed for its world-class Chippendale collection, is hosting its free open day on 20 and 21stSeptember.

If you’re a fan of Georgian style and architecture then this house is a must for you to peruse. The open days have another major plus offering unprecedented access to properties usually shut to visitors.

‘There are also places that are rarely open that you can go in for free,’ says Martin. ‘For example, Durham Cathedral’s chapter house, which is crucially where Professor McGonagall’s classroom was filmed in Harry Potter.’

There are thousands of properties open to the public over the next month. Whether you are looking for a little historic interior inspiration, or just fancy a photo in McGonagall’s classroom, there will be a open home for you.

A full list of properties participating in the festivals can be found on the official websites, listed at the top of this post.