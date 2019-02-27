There’s nothing quite like the feeling of unearthing a shopping treasure! Particularly when that treasure is practical, stylish, totally affordable AND from somewhere you would never think of. That very thing happened this week when we discovered this Hobbycraft trolley.

The three-tier metal storage trolley is currently on offer for just £25, compared to an almost identical model from IKEA for £50.

Confession time. We had no idea the emporium of all things craft-related even sold furniture pieces. Let alone highly desirable storage solutions, that we more commonly associate with other key retailers.

Don’t miss the Hobbycraft trolley on offer…

Being from Hobbycraft the storage trolley, with three compartments, is the ideal solution to keep all your craft materials organised. But we see potential beyond that. It’s ideal for home offices, bathrooms and kitchens alike.

The chic metal design is currently half price! For a limited time the multi-functional storage solution is just £25, instead of £50. This offer makes it half the price of rivals IKEA.

Buy now: Three Tier Storage Trolley, now £25, Hobbycraft

The metal design features rolling wheels, allowing easy movement for whichever storage purpose you choose.

The offer extends to the Cream, Grey, Rose Gold and Bright Blue designs. Comparing that to IKEA, Hobbycraft has the edge on offering seasonal colours.

Buy now: Bright Blue Three Tier Storage Trolley, now £25, Hobbycraft

This incredibly similar trolley is one IKEA’s most identifiable storage buys. The best-seller has become a kitchen classic, largely thanks its wheels making it freely moveable.

IKEA’s popular Raskog trolley is available in White, Beige, Dark Blue and Black.

Now the only issue is, what colour to choose?! Maybe a different shade for every room.