IKEA’s cult RÅSKOG trolley has had a major update for summer - it proves butter yellow is going nowhere
The only storage solution you'll want to keep on show
If you want to combine style and practicality, look no further as IKEA has relaunched their cult RÅSKOG storage trolley in one of this year’s most on-trend shades.
The versatility and sheer amount of genius RÅSKOG trolley ideas have earned this handy storage solution icon status when it comes to IKEA products. From storing all your bathroom beauty bits, acting as a crafting caddy and even a handy place for overflowing kitchen accessories, there’s no limit to what this storage trolley can do.
Not only is it practical, but IKEA frequently releases the trolley in on-trend colourways, and this creamy, butter yellow is the latest addition.
Butter yellow has been absolutely everywhere this summer. From our nails, our clothes and now our home decor trends. It’s a warm, optimistic shade, offering a softer alternative to brighter sunshine yellows.
IKEA has hit the nail on the head with their beige-yellow trolley. It’s soft and matte, which gives it a creamy look. It’s warm without being too bright, and in my opinion, is one of the best examples of the butter yellow colour.
Storage space aside, this summery trolley is an easy (and cheap) way to introduce a pop of colour to a space. Imagine how cute your spices will look stored on this cheery trolley.
Priced at £35, the RÅSKOG storage trolley, however, if you have a lower budget, I have found an almost identical storage trolley for £23.99 at B&Q.
It has lockable castors so you can move it with ease, and three tiers which optimise vertical space for storage. At 35x45x77 cm, the trolley is narrow enough to suit small spaces, and it’s for this reason that the trolley is such a valuable storage solution. You can use it in any room in your home.
However, if the IKEA RÅSKOG storage trolley isn’t to your liking, I’ve found a few more that match its stunning colourway and practical design.
If you’re short on space, a storage trolley is an easy and practical solution, and something that every home should own.
Kezia Reynolds
