We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There is nothing like being stuck at home for days on end to make you reassess your home organisation. This Homebase storage stool is the perfect solution.

In these strange times, where being positive isn’t a good thing, and toilet paper is a hot commodity, you sometimes have to look on the bright side. This Homebase storage stool is one of those bright sides.

After any extended time at home you’re going to get:

A. Bored of your interiors

B. Realise your home is a tip

C. Both

The velvet stool can help on all these accounts. Priced at £30 it is a stylish but affordable update to your home.

Homebase storage stool

Available in four on-trend shades, including blush, grey, green and ochre. There is a stool to lift your home from drab to fabulous. Whether you’re a fan of pale blush hues or glamorous green.

However, the feature that has us excited is the hidden compartment in the stool. The lid lifts off to reveal a space to fill with whatever your heart desires.

Pop it in the living room as an extra seat or footstool. It is a great place to keep remote controls, spare cables and chargers, even your chocolate stash.

Our top tip is to hide your hairdryer, straighteners and curlers in the stool and swap it for your dressing table seat. The stool has a 38 cm diameter so should fit most standard sized hair electronics.

Buy now: Blush round velvet storage stool, £30, Homebase

The stool has already gone down a treat on Instagram, clocking up over 370 likes.

‘Honestly, you are like a little hidden gem for on-trend furniture pieces! Love this and the blush chair and sofa!’ wrote one fan.

‘Cute 💕,’ commented another.

Video Of The Week

One fan had the bright idea of using the stylish stool as a sewing box. If you’re a fan of a Netflix and stitch, this could be your new ideal TV companion.

Before you ask, the stools are available for next-day home delivery. You can order online or in-store.

Will you be nabbing one of these little beauties?