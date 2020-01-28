We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If there is one thing you can never have too much of it’s storage. At least that’s how we’ll be justifying adding the Homebase sideboard to our home.

The Homebase sideboard is a practical, yet pretty update for your living room or hallway. The wood effect sideboard is finished with art-deco style gold effect detailing and gold coloured legs.

The sideboard might look like it could have fallen straight out of the Great Gatsby. However, you won’t need to pull a Jay Gastby-worthy get-rich-quick scheme to afford it.

Homebase sideboard

Priced at just £70 this sideboard is a steal. You’d be hard-pressed to find such a striking piece of furniture at such an affordable price.

But we weren’t the only ones to spy this Homebase style steal. It has already caused a stir on Instagram.

When the brand posted a photo of the sideboard on their Instagram feed it quickly clocked up 644 likes.

‘Love this for £70! 😍’ commented one fan.

‘£70 bargain!’ chimed in another.

One Instagrammer just let the emoji’s do the talking, writing: ‘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’

The sideboard features four compartments inside perfect for storing odds and ends.

To get the most out of the storage we will be adding in a few small baskets to keep the space organised. Simply make sure they are the right size so the doors can be easily closed.

Buy now: Sideboard, £70, Homebase

Consider labelling the baskets or boxes with what’s inside, from spare chargers to batteries. The beauty of this sideboard is you can be as organised or messy as you want inside, all people will see is the chic wooden doors.

Video Of The Week

We’ll be styling ours in the living room against a sumptuous dark wall. For a more relaxed look consider topping it with a few houseplants. Alternatively, a statement lamp would look stunning perched on top, reflecting off the gold detailing.

The sideboard will be available to pick up in stores, or can be delivered to your home free of charge.

Will you be treating your living room to a little 20s glamour?