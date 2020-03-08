We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our favourite home and garden store, Homebase, is set to open its first highstreet Homebase stores later this year.

Homebase has gone through something of a revival. From an unloved DIY superstore it is now one of our favourite places to shop for homeware.

The homeware collection has gone from strength to strength with beautiful on-trend designs at unbelievably low prices. If you are looking for a stylish bargain, be that an art deco sideboard or gorgeous cocktail chair, Homebase is the place to go.

So we were very excited to hear that Homebase is coming to the high street! Speaking to inews.co.uk Damian McGloughlin, chief executive at Homebase revealed that they will be opening two smaller Homebase stores.

Stores will be opening later this year in Cheadle and Sutton. The smaller stores will focus on the Homebase decorating elements rather than stocking the store’s full range of products.

The ‘Decorate by Homebase’ concept stores will include furnishings, as well as paint and flooring. However, it could be a while before we see the stores rolled out to the rest of the UK.

Homebase’s Cheadle and Sutton stores will be a trial-run for the idea. Other home retailers such as IKEA has experimented with similiar high-street stores.

IKEA has had mixed success with the move toward smaller units in city centres. Earlier this year it was forced to close it’s Coventry store. However, it is still opening more small stores on the high street.

Video Of The Week

‘We will test and do our due diligence but of course, you do test with the desire to expand and grow. I’m really excited for it,’ says Mr McGloughlin.

It might not be long before we can shop all our favourite retail park home stores on the high street.

Would you visit a ‘Decorate by Homebase’ store if it popped up on your High street?