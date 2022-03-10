We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We have all watched the conflict unfolding in Ukraine with a feeling of helplessness. We’ve also wondered what right we have to get excited about interiors when elsewhere in Europe people are fleeing their own much-loved homes, not knowing if they’ll ever return.

Some of our favourite homes brands are supporting Ukraine with monetary donations and as well as sending vital supplies to Poland. Here’s what brands like Dunelm, Home Bargains and John Lewis are doing to stand with Ukraine.

Robert Dyas

Hardware and garden retailer Robert Dyas is supporting Ukraine with donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee. The company said on Instagram, ‘our colleagues will be encouraging donations from our in-store customers and Theo Paphitis Charitable Trust will match all colleague fundraising up to £50k across our group of retailers.’

Dunelm

Dunelm is helping with both financial donations from customers and colleagues and by sending blankets, quilts and pillows to Poland. These are items that are much needed by people who have had to leave their homes.

‘We’re extremely grateful for the fantastic support and donations we’ve received from our customers and colleagues to aid the crisis in Ukraine,’ says Dunelm. ‘We have now paused our in-store collections to make sure all the donations we’ve received so far make it safely to where they need to be. However, you can still donate at https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal’

Homesense

Homesense has made a number of donations to charities, such as the Polish Red Cross and Save The Children. It has also been working with local agencies who are finding employment for Ukrainian refugees in surrounding countries.

Home Bargains

Home Bargains shared on Instagram that it had donated £100,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

Etsy

Etsy has removed fees for sellers in Ukraine. You can also buy prints as digital files from Ukraine by searching ‘digital file’ and clicking on ‘all filters’ and typing in Ukraine as your location.

They just need printing out and framing and cost as little as £1.69. We like the colourful prints from Etsy seller Volkosana, based in Odessa, Ukraine.

John Lewis

John Lewis’ Partner & Chairman Sharon White shared the above statement on Instagram. The furniture giant has made a donation to the British Red Cross and is matching donations from customers and colleagues.