If you’re looking to create a timeless elegance feel in your home, these simple pieces will help you get the look. Grey French-style furniture and sleek silver accessories are a great place to start for adding a touch of sophistication.

Money no object? We’ve picked the ultimate chic buys to make your home ooze effortless elegance. But if you’re looking to get the look on a smaller budget, we’ve also tracked down copycat designs with lower price tags. Because that’s what we do best here at Ideal Home…

Make refined elegance work in your home

The table lamp

Add an ethereal element of light to your interior with either of these elegant looking lamps. The ideal, from John Lewis & Partners, is crafted from a high-shine chrome. The great deal, from Very, is made from a mercury glass base. Both distressed mirror finishes will enhance and reflect light beautifully.

Ideal: Tabitha Distressed Mirror Table Lamp, £95, John Lewis & Partners

Great deal: Lindi Dual-Source Table Lamp, £59.99, Very



The dining chair

Slight difference in finish but altogether, pound for pound in style. But if you need to order four or six to seat around a dining table the cheaper option will make things far more affordable overall.

Ideal: Pulpit Rock Upholstered Dining Chair, £259.99, Wayfair

Great deal: Antoinette Smoke Grey Dining Chair, £119.99, My Furniture



The faux fur rug

A luxury-look sheepskin adds not only a touch of luxe but, more importantly, warmth and texture underfoot. These two grey designs create the same feel, the difference is one is 100 per cent sheepskin while the other is faux – but who’s to know? We won’t tell if you don’t!

Ideal: Grey Sheepskin Rug, £65, Oliver Bonas

Great deal: Luxury Faux Sheepskin Rug, £30, Next



The silver tray

Talk about silver service! Whether you’re serving tea or simply using these mirrored trays to dress a sideboard, either design will ensure it’s done in style. The only big difference is the price tag.

Ideal: Cosford Round Mirrored Tray, £101, Artisanti

Great deal: Decorative Mirrored Tray, £29.99, Zara Home



The knitted cushion

A simple knitted accessory, especially in a sophisticated shade of grey, can go a long way to add effortless Scandi-chic. The ideal version is a more luxurious Lambswool blend, however the great version looks pretty spot on as a cheaper substitute.

Ideal: Blakeney Cushion Cover, from £40, The White Company

Great deal: Basic Grey Cushion, £7, Argos



