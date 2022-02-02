We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Ideal Home Show is offering Ideal Home readers the opportunity to get their hands on a pair of weekday tickets for free to attend the homes and interiors show.

The show is returning to Olympia London between Friday 11th March and Sunday 27th March 2022, in partnership with NatWest. The home and interiors show is the perfect place to scout inspiration for your next home improvement project or DIY and decorating ideas.

Ideal Home readers can get hold of two free weekday tickets (usually £20) by using the code IHSIDEALF or following this link. If you’re not able to get to the show on the weekend you can still get a £10 discount on weekend tickets, usually priced at £22, by quoting the code IHSIDEAL.

What is the Ideal Home Show?

The Ideal Home Show is the world’s longest-running exhibition and home and interiors show. This year the show promises to feature over 600 brands showcasing new products and old favourites to brighten your home and garden ideas.

As well as having plenty to shop for, the show features a plethora of inspiration. The roomset stage is bursting with inspiration, focusing on three future trends – wellness retreat, updated heritage and flexible living. The Show Gardens, sponsored by Miimo, is all you need to fire up your garden ideas for the summer.

If you’re after sustainable home ideas you will be able to explore Conker Living House, an innovative ECO building, and The Future Living Home – showcasing the natural evolution of our living spaces and the increasing trend toward upcycled furniture ideas and micro-living.

For an extra dose of insider interior and gardening advice, the Super Theatre and Interiors stage will host talks and demonstrations from a range of experts and celebrity guests including Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Phil Spencer, Martin Lewis, Lisa Faulkner and many more.

Video Of The Week

New for this year is the interactive ‘ITV Hub’, provided by ITV for the first time. It will offer a touch-point for popular ITV shows and their stars, Champagne Bar and a Pamper Lounge offering free relaxing treatments.

The ticket offer is on a first-come-first-serve basis, and is limited to 2 free adult tickets per household. Kids under 15 go free, but must be accompanied by a paying adult.