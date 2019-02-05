IKEA a-z guide

It’s the weekend and for many of us that means thinking about doing some home improvements. Where better to seek inspiration than the mighty IKEA.
Whether you’re looking for new furniture or giving a dull-looking wall a new coat of paint, this is the place to get it all under one roof.
For all of you who are planning to head to that most well-known of Scandinavian stores this weekend, here is a fun list of the things we’re all familiar with. IKEA here we come…
The A to Z guide to IKEA
A is for the arrows that helpfully guide you around the store. We could otherwise be there for days without them!
B is for the famous Billy bookcase – the popular classic found in nearly every home around the country.
C is for coffee in the café before you embark on your quest.
D is for day out – you’re in it for the long haul with an IKEA trip.
E is for effort, minimal that is.
F is for flat-pack, the first thought when you hear the word IKEA.
G is for great bargains. Affordability is at the heart of this home improvement giant.
H is for hot dogs (to give you sustenance after your shopping trip).
I is for intention. Intending to go directly to the bed/sofa/wardrobe section, then detouring into every other department – emerging hours later.
J is for ‘just’ adding another one of these glasses/jars/bowls’ (delete as appropriate) to your trolley.
K is for ‘knowing’ you didn’t come to buy any of those cute little extras.
L is for lateness. You’re meant to be meeting your friend, but you’ve got carried away and run out of time.
M is for meatballs. Now there are meatless versions too!
N is for napkins – you don’t need them, but they’re sooooo pretty.
O is for outdoor furniture that will make your garden effortlessly cool in a flash.
P is for the (free) pencils.
Q is for queuing at the checkout.
R is for reading all the product names in your best attempt at a Swedish accent.
S is for effortlessly cool Scandinavian style.
T is for the tiny tape measures you get in stores.
U is for calling an Uber, when you realise you can’t possibly carry everything back on the bus or train.
V is for variety, this store has it in abundance.
W is for wishing you had used the delivery service, rather than trying to fit everything into the car.
X is one of two letters that have no product names starting with it. The other is Q.
Y is for yet another candle…
Z is for zzzs. Those beds are so comfy, so why not just have a quick snooze?
What would you add to our essential IKEA A-Z guide?