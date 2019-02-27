IKEA launches pollution reducing curtains – and you won’t believe how they work!

Air purifying technology has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. And with figures from the World Health Organisation revealing that 90 per cent of people worldwide breathe in polluted air, it’s easy to understand why brands are keen to tackle this growing problem.

Now homeware giant IKEA has revealed that it’s launching an innovative product that will help to reduce air pollutants in the home.

Making its debut in stores next year, the GUNRID air purifying curtain features a mineral-based surface treatment. This breaks down air pollutants when it comes into contact with either indoor or outdoor light.

‘Besides enabling people to breathe better air at home, we hope that GUNRID will increase people’s awareness of indoor air pollution, inspiring behavioural changes that contribute to a world of clean air,’ says Lena Pripp-Kovac, Head of Sustainability at Inter IKEA Group. ‘GUNRID is the first product to use the technology, but the development will give us opportunities for future applications on other textiles.’

The unique technology used in the curtain has been developed by IKEA over a number of years in conjunction with its suppliers and innovators, as well as universities across Europe and Asia. It works in a similar way to photosynthesis – the natural process by which plants and certain other organisms transform light energy into chemical energy.

Commenting further, Mauricio Affonso, Product Developer at IKEA Range & Supply, says, ‘For me, it’s important to work on products that solve actual problems and are relevant to people. Textiles are used across homes and by enabling a curtain to purify the air, we are creating an affordable and space-saving air purifying solution that also makes the home more beautiful.’

IKEA has also revealed that it’s reducing air pollution from its own operations by phasing out hazardous chemicals and lowering emissions. It’s made a commitment to becoming climate positive by 2030, reducing its overall climate footprint by 70 per cent on average per product (when compared to 2016).

Summing up this environmental focus, Lena Pripp-Kovac adds, ‘We know that there is no single solution to solve air pollution. We’re working long term for positive change, to enable people to live healthier and more sustainable lives.’