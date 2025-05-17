IKEA’s new but already viral lamp is only £8 – and it comes in the most on-trend colour of the year
I can’t believe I’ve been sleeping on this trending butter yellow IKEA lamp up until now!
IKEA knows exactly how to create a viral product. So it’s no surprise that the Swedish homeware brand is dominating TikTok and Instagram with the new (but already super viral) IKEA SPETSBOJ table lamp. And I can’t believe I’m only just finding out about it!
I first found out about this lighting trend through Brad Canning’s video (@brad on TikTok) unboxing one of these little stylish beauties. So what’s making everyone desperate to buy one?
Well, for one, it’s the super affordable price point – this table lamp is only £8! That’s a bargain if I’ve ever seen one.
The other reason is the very much on-trend butter yellow colourway that the lamp comes in. Even though the IKEA SPETSBOJ lamp is also available in white and dark green, it’s the butter yellow shade which is one of the biggest colour and home decor trends of 2025 that everyone’s obsessed with. While the green colourway has been breaking through, it's no match for the butter yellow version.
‘Butter yellow is like a little slice of sunshine that you can actually live with,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘It brings all the joy of a bright yellow but with a softness that makes it super versatile and easy to incorporate into your life. After years of cool neutrals and shades of grey, people are really yearning for warmth and a sense of optimism, and butter yellow provides both in such a gentle way.’
@brad ♬ original sound - MOTORSPORT FILES
How to style the IKEA SPETBOJ lamp
There’s one thing about this lamp that makes it amazing that I still haven’t mentioned, and that’s the dimmable function that creates a beautiful ambience. That’s why it makes for the perfect living room or bedroom lighting idea, placed on the bedside table or a side table.
There are certain colours that you shouldn’t pair with butter yellow – but then there are those that complement the shade beautifully. ‘Butter yellow looks absolutely stunning when paired with soft sage green, creating a fresh, pastoral aesthetic. It also stands out beautifully alongside warmer pinks, like a dusky rose, or even a light terracotta for that slightly retro touch,’ Sienna at Flitch says.
I would also add sky or baby blue and chocolate brown to this list.
Similar alternatives
If you like the IKEA lamp but prefer to shop elsewhere, I’ve found three similar alternatives, each of which nails an aspect of the SPETSBOJ design without copying it, depending on what exactly you like about the IKEA lamp.
Similar shape
If you're a fan of the retro cylindrical shape of the IKEA lamp, you'll love Habitat's take on the look which takes it even further into the mid-century modern aesthetic. It also adds a lot of texture with the pleated fabric finish.
Similar colour
For many, the butter yellow colourway is what sells them on the IKEA SPETSBOJ lamp. This ValueLights design comes in the same shade of yellow but with a different finish - switching the glossiness for a matt look.
Similar glossy finish
Speaking of viral lighting, the new Addison Ross wireless lamp has been all over my feed - one even finding its way into my home - since its launch last month. The glossy lacquered finish of the Buttercream colourway is very reminiscent of the glossy coloured glass of the SPETSBOJ.
Are you going to be adding a butter yellow lamp to the basket after reading this too?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
