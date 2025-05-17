IKEA’s new but already viral lamp is only £8 – and it comes in the most on-trend colour of the year

IKEA knows exactly how to create a viral product. So it’s no surprise that the Swedish homeware brand is dominating TikTok and Instagram with the new (but already super viral) IKEA SPETSBOJ table lamp. And I can’t believe I’m only just finding out about it!

I first found out about this lighting trend through Brad Canning’s video (@brad on TikTok) unboxing one of these little stylish beauties. So what’s making everyone desperate to buy one?

Well, for one, it’s the super affordable price point – this table lamp is only £8! That’s a bargain if I’ve ever seen one.

IKEA SPETSBOJ table lamp in yellow £8 at IKEA Boasting a cylindrical silhouette, the lamp design is topped with a glossy finish, both of which give it a slightly retro look.

The other reason is the very much on-trend butter yellow colourway that the lamp comes in. Even though the IKEA SPETSBOJ lamp is also available in white and dark green, it’s the butter yellow shade which is one of the biggest colour and home decor trends of 2025 that everyone’s obsessed with. While the green colourway has been breaking through, it's no match for the butter yellow version.

‘Butter yellow is like a little slice of sunshine that you can actually live with,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘It brings all the joy of a bright yellow but with a softness that makes it super versatile and easy to incorporate into your life. After years of cool neutrals and shades of grey, people are really yearning for warmth and a sense of optimism, and butter yellow provides both in such a gentle way.’

How to style the IKEA SPETBOJ lamp

There’s one thing about this lamp that makes it amazing that I still haven’t mentioned, and that’s the dimmable function that creates a beautiful ambience. That’s why it makes for the perfect living room or bedroom lighting idea, placed on the bedside table or a side table.

(Image credit: IKEA)

There are certain colours that you shouldn’t pair with butter yellow – but then there are those that complement the shade beautifully. ‘Butter yellow looks absolutely stunning when paired with soft sage green, creating a fresh, pastoral aesthetic. It also stands out beautifully alongside warmer pinks, like a dusky rose, or even a light terracotta for that slightly retro touch,’ Sienna at Flitch says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I would also add sky or baby blue and chocolate brown to this list.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Similar alternatives

If you like the IKEA lamp but prefer to shop elsewhere, I’ve found three similar alternatives, each of which nails an aspect of the SPETSBOJ design without copying it, depending on what exactly you like about the IKEA lamp.

Similar shape Habitat Mid Century Pleated Column Table Lamp £22 at Habitat If you're a fan of the retro cylindrical shape of the IKEA lamp, you'll love Habitat's take on the look which takes it even further into the mid-century modern aesthetic. It also adds a lot of texture with the pleated fabric finish. Similar colour ValueLights Arlo Matte Yellow Table Lamp £16 at Matalan For many, the butter yellow colourway is what sells them on the IKEA SPETSBOJ lamp. This ValueLights design comes in the same shade of yellow but with a different finish - switching the glossiness for a matt look. Similar glossy finish Addison Ross Buttercream Lacquer Rechargeable Lamp £125 at Addison Ross Speaking of viral lighting, the new Addison Ross wireless lamp has been all over my feed - one even finding its way into my home - since its launch last month. The glossy lacquered finish of the Buttercream colourway is very reminiscent of the glossy coloured glass of the SPETSBOJ.

Are you going to be adding a butter yellow lamp to the basket after reading this too?