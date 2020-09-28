We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kitchen hob can be more divisive than trying to pick a colour for the walls. However, Michel Roux Jr claims that there is no debate, when it comes to picking a hob, an induction hob is miles better than gas.

With two Michelin stars under his belt, it is fair to say Michel Roux Jr knows a thing or two about the best hob for whipping up show stopping meal.

‘I really like induction hobs,’ explains Michel. ‘I really enjoy it, I think it is super clean, because you can wipe down afterwards. It’s very fierce, and as easy to control as gas. But it’s super energy efficient which is great.’

Michel practices what he preaches, and converted the hobs at his restaurant La Gavroche to induction hobs 10 year ago. He also uses them in his own home in South London.

‘I’m converted to induction,’ he confesses. ‘When I cook on gas now I just find it odd and peculiar – the smell, the fact that heat is escaping. And then when you remove the pan the gas is still burning. I just find it so old and antiquated. If I want flames, I’ll cook on a BBQ.’

However, he does have one small warning when using an induction hob. ‘If you’re not careful you will burn anything that is in the pan,’ he warns. ‘At the restaurant, we very rarely use it on full power for that reason, because it is so fierce.’

Michel Roux was speaking on behalf of Homebase. The celebrity chef has recently launched an exclusive range of Roux Kitchens with Homebase. The range is full of stunning components all made in the UK, that can be mixed and matched to create a bespoke kitchen worthy of a Michelin starred chef.

‘The beauty of the Roux kitchens is they look great. They’re bespoke so you can go for different tops, different drawers, finishes. So you can basically design your own with all the great materials that are here,’ explains Michel.

‘Roux Kitchens are fantastic additions to the wide range of products we offer customers to help create the latest home trends. The kitchen is the heart of the hom–e, and we’re looking forward to helping more customers make their dream kitchens a reality,’ adds Damian McGloughlin, CEO of Homebase.

Prices for the Roux Kitchens start at £4,470. Will you follow Michel’s example and design yours with an induction hob?