An estimated 60 per cent of the population are working from home at the moment due to the current circumstances. That includes some of our favourite celebrities, who have taken to Instagram to show off their celebrity home offices.

Some celebrities have settled into home working in stunning library spaces or with desks overlooking the British country side. However, others have had to get a little more creative like the rest of us, from perching on the edge of the Kitchen breakfast bar to balancing a laptop on top of a laundry basket.

One thing they all has in common is that wherever these celebs hover with their laptops seems to exude glamour.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite celebrity home offices for a spark of desk inspiration.

Celebrity home offices

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton is the queen of bright colours. Whether it is brightly coloured clothes or the interiors of her home.

For her home office she has created an opulent colour scheme, pairing a turquoise wall with a gold desk. Aside from a blue fabric photo frame and a crystal bookend, the desk has been left clear of any unnecessary clutter. Leaving plenty of space for Fearne Cotton to work on her book.

Anna Wintour

The editor of Vogue, US, Anna Wintour has kept her study classy and elegant. One wall has been lined with books, while the rest of the room is filled with antique vases and tables.

A sturdy desk looking out a window provides the perfect space to crack on with editing one of the most influential fashion magazines in the world. The sofa in front of the desk ensures this room can be used for hunkering down with a book as well as taking an important Zoom call.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon’s home working space is a dreamy mix of rattan and natural wood. The space is flooded with lots of natural light which is ideal for staying motivated when working from home.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden has followed many other Mum’s and transformed the corner of her breakfast bar into a work station. It’s an ideal set up, just be careful of your proximity to the chocolate biscuit stash.

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is among the lucky few celebrities with a dedicated, spacious home office. The matching desk and table provide space to move around the office during the day to help stay focused.

There is every space for a personal TV, essential for the presenter to keep up with the news.

Andrea Mclean

The loose woman, has opted to work in her bedroom. The only place she can enjoy some ‘peace and quiet during the day’ she writes in her Instagram post.

She admits to initially working on top of a laundry basket pushed against the bedroom window. However, she has swapped in a table from another room to create a more permanent working from home space.

To get her creative juices flowing she has filled the space with flowers, crystals and an aromatherapy candle.

Zoella

Internet sensation Zoe Sugg, a.k.a Zoella has transformed one of her upstairs rooms into a stunning home office. The space is lined with fairy lights and filled with houseplants and framed prints.

Instead of hanging pictures and a memo board, simply stacking them on top of a desk and sideboard is a perfect solution if you don’t feel ready to commit to putting a nail in the wall.

Which is your favourite celebrity home office?