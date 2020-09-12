We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wallpaper is a sure-fire way to make an impact in your home. These are the top wallpaper trends taking over Instagram in 2020.

The experts at Sellhousefast.uk have trawled through Instagram to reveal the most popular wallpaper designs of this year. Wallpaper has always been a timeless interior decor addition, but it looks like classic florals and retro styles are making a comeback.

These are the eight wallpaper trends to look out for…

Wallpaper trends on Instagram

1. 3D wallpaper

Scoring the top spot as the most ‘Instagrammed’ wallpaper was the 3D wallpaper. 3D wallpaper made up a total of 77,682 hashtags. This lifelike paper will give any feature wall a wow-factor.

2. Floral

The classic floral wallpaper is back with a new spin. 2020 saw a surge in bold floral and nature-inspired looks. It is no surprise that everyones minds have turned that way during the last six months.

3. Retro

You might have thought you’d left those ’70s designs behind with your childhood. But thanks to the on-going trend for all things retro, retro wallpaper has become a new go-to for homes hoping to make a statement.

4. Geometric

Sharp geometric style wallpaper is still making a statement on the walls of Instagram. Many people have even taken to recreate the look on a budget with tape and paint. See more here: DIY fans get creative with feature walls – thanks to this £6 must-have

5. Tropical

Many of us won’t be able to get away on holiday this year, however, that hasn’t stopped us getting festive with tropical wallpaper. From botanical prints to palm trees, tropical wallpaper has racked up 8,253 hashtags.

6. Damask

This glamorous wallpaper slid into sixth place, with 5,720 hashtags.

7. Abstract

Abstract wallpaper is perfect for creating an on-trend mural at home. It has racked up 3,348 hashtags on Instagram, and we can see if racking up quite a few more in 2021.

8. Scenic

Whether it is decorating a nursery or a dining room, a scenic wallpaper will take a home from ordinary to extraordinary. However, we would recommend only using it as a feature wall, rather than covering the whole room.

Will you be trying out any of these wallpaper trends at home?