Trending:

Top eight wallpaper trends for 2020 as seen on Instagram

The wallpaper designs making a statement
Rebecca Knight Rebecca Knight
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Wallpaper is a sure-fire way to make an impact in your home. These are the top wallpaper trends taking over Instagram in 2020.

    Related: Graham & Brown’s wallpaper of the year 2021 – will it be decorating your home?

    The experts at Sellhousefast.uk have trawled through Instagram to reveal the most popular wallpaper designs of this year. Wallpaper has always been a timeless interior decor addition, but it looks like classic florals and retro styles are making a comeback.

    These are the eight wallpaper trends to look out for…

    Wallpaper trends on Instagram

    1. 3D wallpaper

    3D-floral-wallpaper-from-Wayfair-white-bed

    Image credit: Wayfair

    Scoring the top spot as the most ‘Instagrammed’ wallpaper was the 3D wallpaper. 3D wallpaper made up a total of 77,682 hashtags. This lifelike paper will give any feature wall a wow-factor.

    Buy now: Dimensions wallpaper, £10.99, Wayfair

    2. Floral

    View this post on Instagram

    My maternity leave is over today… . It was nothing at all like I had imagined it would be. I didn’t have four months of one on one bonding time with my girl, I didn’t complete all the projects on my list, I didn’t take the little vacation we had planned, I didn’t sleep when she slept. . And that’s okay. . Because we got four months together as a family…She got to bond with each of us individually. We got more quality time with Jackson. They both got more time with their grandparents than they would have otherwise. We played and read books. We snuggled. We baked cookies. We laughed. All of us together. Say what you will about 2020, but it’s honestly been my favorite year so far and I wouldn’t trade it. . Fortunately, going back to work for me still means working from home so I can ease back in and still have lots of quality time with my kiddos!💗💙 . . . . . #nursery #rshome #liketkit #LTKbump #LTKbaby #LTKhome #interiordesign #interiordecor #bhghome #bohodecor #bohemianfarmhouse #nurserydecor #nurseryinspo #decorforkids #modernnursery #nurseryideas #girlsroom #floralwallpaper #accentwall #kidsroomdecor #kidsinspo #kidsbedroom #farmhousechic #nurserydesign #projectnursery #girlnursery #modernfarmhouse #kidsdesign #kidsroominspo

    A post shared by Ashley | Home + Style + Design (@brunoandlibby) on

    The classic floral wallpaper is back with a new spin. 2020 saw a surge in bold floral and nature-inspired looks. It is no surprise that everyones minds have turned that way during the last six months.

    3. Retro

    You might have thought you’d left those ’70s designs behind with your childhood. But thanks to the on-going trend for all things retro, retro wallpaper has become a new go-to for homes hoping to make a statement.

    4. Geometric

    View this post on Instagram

    Evening all 👋🏻 Can't you tell summer is nearly over…not only has it rained non stop today but the house lights are being switched on earlier and earlier. We will finally be getting around to adding some more shelving and prints to this, our third bedroom in the next few weeks so I thought I'd share a pic before that happens. @ilovewallpaper.co.uk . . . #victorianterrace #terracehouse #terracedhouse #victorianhouse #victorianhome #victorianproperty #periodhomesofinsta #myperiodhomestyle #myhousethismonth #myhousebeautiful #sorealhomes #apartmenttherapy #homeaccount #yourhomemagazine #styleithappy #rockmystylishhome #myhshome #shutters #plantationshutters #guestroom #ilovewallpaper #sofabed #geometricwallpaper #monochromehome #monochrome #brumhouseplantclub #houseplantaddict #loveyourhome #loveyourspace #bedroominspo

    A post shared by Liam and Warren (@victorianterrace120) on

    Sharp geometric style wallpaper is still making a statement on the walls of Instagram. Many people have even taken to recreate the look on a budget with tape and paint. See more here: DIY fans get creative with feature walls – thanks to this £6 must-have

    5. Tropical

    Many of us won’t be able to get away on holiday this year, however, that hasn’t stopped us getting festive with tropical wallpaper. From botanical prints to palm trees, tropical wallpaper has racked up 8,253 hashtags.

    6. Damask

    View this post on Instagram

    Morning lovelies. This is what the bedroom ‘will’ look like when I get return from the nursery run. It’s all a mad rush in the mornings to get them packed off for their day ahead of fun and play! I have lots of uniform names to put on, putting eBay items online and pumpkin painting to do today. Hopefully we will get to have our Halloween dinner party🤞🏻, not so sure though as Boris has some news for us from Monday! If not then it will just make me happy to be seasonally decorated at home and have a little party with the kids, hubby even promised to get dressed up this year if he didn’t have to go out trick or treating 😆🎃👻💀🧛‍♂️. Have a great day everyone. Follow @huttonhomemaker for more #ikeahome #homeaccount #decoraccounts #bedroomdecor #fauxflorals #therangeuk #chanderlier #declutteryourhome #declutteryourlife #organiseyourhome #professionalorganiser #organisingideas #decorinspo #decorideashome #homeinspo4you #tidyhousetidymind #tidyhome #storagesolutions #declutterchallenge #simplifyyourspace #whitedecor #damaskwallpaper #wardrobeconsultant #hampshirehomes #realhomesuk #greydecor #greyhomes #welcometomyhome #greyhomedecor #greyhomeinspo

    A post shared by Kate Hutton (@huttonhomemaker) on

    This glamorous wallpaper slid into sixth place, with 5,720 hashtags.

    7. Abstract

    Abstract wallpaper is perfect for creating an on-trend mural at home. It has racked up 3,348 hashtags on Instagram, and we can see if racking up quite a few more in 2021.

    8. Scenic

    Whether it is decorating a nursery or a dining room, a scenic wallpaper will take a home from ordinary to extraordinary. However, we would recommend only using it as a feature wall, rather than covering the whole room.

    Related: Couple transform their cluttered garage into a wine bar – with tropical wallpaper

    Will you be trying out any of these wallpaper trends at home?

    All the latest from Ideal Home