It’s the most wonderful time of the year…new design season! When the world of interiors is filled with new trend pieces and style predictions.

Speaking of predictions, this morning saw the unveiling of the Graham & Brown Wallpaper of the Year 2021. The striking Timepiece Amethyst design was announced as the hero wallpaper to pave the way for future decorating.

Along with chosen colour of the year Epoch to compliment it.

Without further ado, here they are…

Wallpaper of the year 2021

And here it is, Timepiece in all it’s decorative glory. Full of movement, colour and exuberance the design pieces together fragments from the extensive Graham & Brown archive. It’s certainly not a wallpaper that says more is more, as favoured in recent years by the maxi trend.

Timepiece is an amalgamation of prints dating from 1946 to the present day. The result is a striking wallpaper that stands to represent the essence of future and past designs.

One of the archive patterns featured in the wallpaper design is ‘Original’, the very first wallpaper produced by the brand.

Buy now: Timepiece Wallpaper in Amethyst, £60 per roll, Graham & Brown

​There’s an Art Deco structure to the designs. Layers of florals are intertwined throughout geometric to produce a striking wallpaper design.

In addition to the seasonal Amethyst colour-way, Timepiece is also available in Moonstone and Midnight colour options. And for the first time ever the design can also be produced as an amazing made-to-measure wall mural.

Graham & Brown’s Colour of the Year

Alongside the flamboyant wallpaper Graham & Brown announced its Colour of the Year 2021 – Epoch. A directional shade of plum, that highlights the richest purple tones in the new wallpaper and amplifies it.

This emotive shade has us wanting to hunker down for the winter months. Which is just what the design team had hopes for describing it as, ‘A calming, cocooning tone, Epoch echoes a wider interiors trends which looks to create restful spaces for healthier, happier homes’.

Buy now: Matt Emulsion Paint in Epoch, £44 for 2.5L, Graham & Brown

Would you welcome both for your future decorating plans?