Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr has seen some extraordinary contestants this year, in the semi-finals last week after battling it out with their interpretation of holiday homes Paul Andrews left the show.

Over this season of Interior Design Masters on BBC1 we’ve seen Paul go on a journey from landing on the couch in the first episode to knocking the competition aside to reach the semi-finals. However, one part of Paul’s interior design skill was never in question – his ability to style anything from bedroom ideas or living room ideas to perfection.

Speaking to Ideal Home, Paul revealed that the key to his success is a rule that comes from the archives of fashion styling tips – from Gabrielle Chanel herself. ‘As Coco Chanel once said ‘Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and remove one accessory’ the same principle can be applied when styling your home, stand back and if in doubt take it out!’ Paul says.

We couldn’t agree more with Paul’s advice, while home decor trends such as maximalism and cluttercore might be encouraging you to go OTT with your home accessories, it is still important to take a step back to get that curated look. However, when designing a room it is also important to consider how it makes you feel.

Paul reveals that this is one of the biggest lessons he learned from Interior Design Master’s judge Michelle Ogundehein. ‘From Michelle, the biggest lesson I learnt about designing a space is how a space makes you feel,’ says Paul. ‘Not just the design or build but what’s the function of the room and how do you want it to feel as a result – what’s your emotional response to your environment and how this can affect your wellbeing.’

Looking back on his time on the show Paul says he has no regrets. ‘I went into the show with an open mind and heart and to be myself and not be afraid to express how I feel in every moment,’ he says. ‘For me it was like going back to being 100% creative and to thoroughly enjoy the experience.’

‘I have found throughout my life the best times have come about naturally and being present in the moment without expectations. Good things happen that way so I wouldn’t do anything differently, I had an absolute BLAST!’

However, he says if he had to identify his biggest design mistake it would be trying to overachieve on the show’s tight timelines. ‘With the benefit of hindsight perhaps my ‘design mistake’ would be to have a greater understanding of what is achievable within the tight timelines and achieving the standard of finish I am happy with,’ explains Paul. ‘As a perfectionist, my Design DNA is focused very much on the detail.’

The Interior Design Masters final is on BBC1 at 9pm tonight.