We’re sure we’re not the only ones to nurture a small breakfast time crush on Jamie Theakston, especially when we cheekily tune into the breakfast show on Heart with him and Amanda Holden. So you can only imagine how excited we where to hear that his property in Barnes was for sale.

Before you get too excited, Jamie Theakston has sadly never lived in the property himself, but he owns it and have renovated the period property with his Prinston Property Partnership development and design company. We must say the end result is one of the most stunning celebrity owned properties that we have ever seen.

Why don’t we take a look around?

Exterior

Jamie Theakston made a good investment with this gorgeously understated home. We are in love with the tiled front path leading up to the covered entrance with the deep green door and large sash windows. The bay tree and hedge is perfect for giving the front room a little extra privacy from the road without cutting down on the light in the house.

Living room

Where do we start in here. If you’ve ever considered opting for dark walls in you living room let this be your inspiration to just go for it. Many of the homes period features have been preserved, such as the original fireplace and large windows, but the dark paint gives them a slick modern feel. The panelling around the base of the room also helps the room lean into its traditional roots. However, the combination of the luxe velvet sofa’s and mustard yellow armchair are anything but traditional.

Kitchen

This bespoke kitchen is the perfect spot for dinner parties, or just turfing up the kids breakfast at the breakfast bar. The kitchen is ready equipped with Siemans appliances, but it is the coppery kitchen back splash that has got us really excited. The flashes of copper picked out in the light fittings and stool legs elevate this open living space from elegant to overwhelmingly trendy.

Bedroom

While the rest of the world is obsessed with pink sofas, we have now moved our attention onto the pink bed. This bedroom is full of lovely little touches that are dripping in personality. We love the two simple co-ordinated scatter cushions proving that you don’t need a mountain of pillows to make a bed look lovely.

We love the idea of the ladder storage units being used as bedside tables, splitting up storage with your partner can always be tricky. With this approach your shelves are clearly marked and you don’t need to worry about your collection of books crashing off the table top during the night.

Bathroom

Video Of The Week

Jamie Theakston can come and redecorate our bathroom anytime he wants. We have seen pink rooms before, but this putty pink bathroom has transformed the millennial colour into something more grown up. The bathroom is given an industrial feel with the sharp design of the sink and bath in matte white finished off with glossy rose gold taps and even a matching toilet brush.

The house in on the market for £2,750,000 with Winkworth.

Which is your favourite room in this dreamy house?