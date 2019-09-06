The home of famous author Sir James Matthew Barrie, best remembered today as the creator of Peter Pan. The Scottish novelist and playwright moved to London, where he wrote a number of acclaimed novels and plays – the magical story of Peter Pan being one of them.

The impressive 6-bed London property, in prestigious South Kensington, played home to J.M Barrie back in 1890. It’s where he was believed to have used the top floor balcony as inspiration for Peter Pan.

See all our latest house tours to wander through more inspirational homes

‘If you are looking for a house built on ‘faith, and trust, and pixie dust’ this could be the one for you’ says Laura Howard, Consumer Expert at Zoopla.

‘Second star to the right’ and just down the road from the Natural History Museum is where J.M Barrie’s house resides…



Exterior

Residing in the heart of South Kensington, this magnificent family house is enchanted by history. Looking on from the exterior it’s clear to see the inspiration for the Darling’s house in Kensington Park Gardens, as featured in the classic novel – especially with that top floor balcony.

Living room

This charming house retains the majority of its period features, including ornate cornicing, grand fireplaces and original solid wood flooring throughout.

Dining room

Grand windows throughout the ground floor flood the main living areas with natural light. Like the living room, this dining room boasts beautiful period features.

‘Homes with unique history are always bound to generate interest, however this beautiful period home in South Kensington will strike a unique chord with those who are either still young at heart or never grew old.’

Bedroom

The six bedrooms are all a generous size, featuring original sash windows and characterful fireplaces.

‘Being able to read bedtime stories to your children in the same nursery that inspired J.M. Barrie to write his iconic Peter Pan book, will be sure to spark their imagination like no other,’ says Laura.

Bathroom

Video Of The Week

The bathroom is a vision of eclectic charm and beauty. Mirrored furniture teams beautifully with calamine shades of pink on the walls, tiles and bath tub.

This characterful house is currently on the market with agents Zoopla, with an asking price of £8.5million.

All you need is trust, faith and a little bit of pixie dust – oh and a generous budget to buy this famous house.