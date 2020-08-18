We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for a stylish desk for your home office, but struggling to commit to one? Well, now you can try before you buy with John Lewis furniture rental service.

John Lewis & Partners has partnered with rental marketplace Fat Llama to offer customers the option to rent furniture for three to twelve months. At any time during that period you are free to buy the item with payments you’ve already made deducted from the final price.

John Lewis furniture rental service

Customers can rent John Lewis furniture via Fat Llama’s Flex Rental website. Fat Llama will deliver the furniture within two working days and even help set it up.

Rent: Belgrave Mustard Sofa, 12 months, £80 a month, flex.fatllama.com

When it is time to return the furniture they will collect the products at the end of the agreements. The items will be cleaned and refurbished, if needed, before being rented out again.

Prices will vary between items and depend on the rental period. The longer the rental, the more cost-effective it is. For example, customers can rent a £1899 sofa, for a monthly cost of £108 for six months, or £80 a month for twelve months.

Is renting furniture a worth it?

Renting tech or furniture might sound a bit retro, but over the last few years attitudes towards renting luxury items have shifted. You can now rent everything from cars to designer dressers and handbags.

Rent: John Lewis & Partners estate sideboard, 12 months, £42 a month, flex.fatllama.com

It has become the perfect solution to the rapid turn around of trends. So, if you like to change your home up every six months or year, this is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to do just that.

‘Attitudes towards renting items and the sharing economy have dramatically shifted in recent years, and we know that renting, reselling items and recycling them is a growing priority for our customers,’ says Jonathan Marsh, director of home at John Lewis & Partners.

Rent: Swoon Lovelace bar cart, 12 months, £17 a month, flex.fatllama.com

‘Renting furniture will give more customers access to our high-quality furniture, as well as the latest designs,’ he adds. ‘It also offers them the flexibility to enjoy living with a bold, trend-led piece of furniture that they may not want forever.

‘To easily change style, size and type of furniture if they are moving to a new rental property. Or just need a stylish desk to temporarily work from home. All with the peace of mind that they are making more sustainable choices.’

The service launched this week and is currently only available in across Greater London. But will hopefully expand to the rest of the UK soon.